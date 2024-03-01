Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-369 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NR 889140

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 735922 NO 310702 NP 774791 NR 898561 NS 203536 NT 951443 NU 621963 NV 558507 NW 753769 NX 276227 NY 405993 NZ 533859

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0614 1820 2020 2224 2277 2395 2767 3121 3309 3478 4142 4594 5321 6180 7573 9062 9410 9683

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0073 0933 1477 2480 3372 3862 3950 4175 4296 4611 5136 5167 5227 5232 5666 5917 6256 6291 6366 6605 6628 6882 7054 7237 7355 7357 7699 8214 8220 8316 8370 8473 8551 8633 9543 9708

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0020 0088 0116 0162 0250 0291 0551 0808 0829 0855 0899 1118 1229 1437 1843 1938 2321 2400 2507 2508 2809 2963 3248 3308 3574 3661 3713 3806 3875 3969 4044 4050 4164 4222 4494 4864 4918 4993 5203 5437 5439 5499 5517 5519 5920 6081 6262 6416 6671 6835 7026 7150 7261 7306 7442 7521 7524 7733 7838 8090 8138 8235 8311 8362 8557 8599 8614 8834 8840 8858 8892 8898 9192 9322 9487 9527 9586 9713 9981

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0004 0059 0124 0190 0282 0389 0510 0587 0699 0813 0834 0997 1095 1173 1287 1300 1313 1358 1475 1514 1551 1655 1736 1786 1878 2017 2206 2342 2494 2510 2652 2799 2897 2982 3014 3024 3135 3150 3429 3528 3583 3679 3848 3991 3992 3993 4001 4139 4410 4526 4624 4627 4645 4681 4914 4951 4952 4980 5000 5182 5197 5206 5308 5405 5440 5483 5536 5652 5686 5755 5819 5859 5871 6000 6074 6126 6240 6319 6360 6384 6422 6431 6655 6707 6718 6782 6848 6936 7007 7098 7108 7110 7220 7352 7564 8007 8036 8066 8072 8421 8705 8723 8763 8907 8945 8978 9019 9052 9108 9164 9314 9318 9523 9576 9581 9759 9783 9791 9852 9880 9889 9928



NIRMAL NR-369 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)