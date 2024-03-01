LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:01 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.02.2024: NIRMAL NR-369 FRIDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize NR 889140

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-369 Results: Check DRAW Timings
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-369 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-369 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner
6: 42 IST, March 1st 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the NIRMAL NR-369 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 1, will be released soon.

3: 46 IST, March 1st 2024

Nirmal NR-369 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: NR 889140


 

3: 13 IST, March 1st 2024

Nirmal NR-369 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: 

NP 130815


 

3: 16 IST, March 1st 2024

Nirmal NR-368 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: NN 735922 NO 310702 NP 774791 NR 898561 NS 203536 NT 951443  NU 621963 NV 558507 NW 753769 NX 276227 NY 405993 NZ 533859


 


 

3: 12 IST, March 1st 2024

Nirmal NR-369 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NN 889140 NO 889140 NP 889140 NS 889140 NT 889140 NU 889140 NV 889140 NW  889140 NX 889140 NY 889140 NZ 889140
 

4: 01 IST, March 1st 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-369 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS:  NR 889140

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 735922 NO 310702 NP 774791 NR 898561 NS 203536 NT 951443  NU 621963 NV 558507 NW 753769 NX 276227 NY 405993 NZ 533859

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0614  1820  2020  2224  2277  2395  2767  3121  3309  3478  4142  4594  5321  6180  7573  9062  9410  9683

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0073  0933  1477  2480  3372  3862  3950  4175  4296  4611  5136  5167  5227  5232  5666  5917  6256  6291  6366  6605  6628  6882  7054  7237  7355  7357  7699  8214  8220  8316  8370  8473  8551  8633  9543  9708

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0020  0088  0116  0162  0250  0291  0551  0808  0829  0855  0899  1118  1229  1437  1843  1938  2321  2400  2507  2508  2809  2963  3248  3308  3574  3661  3713  3806  3875  3969  4044  4050  4164  4222  4494  4864  4918  4993  5203  5437  5439  5499  5517  5519  5920  6081  6262  6416  6671  6835  7026  7150  7261  7306  7442  7521  7524  7733  7838  8090  8138  8235  8311  8362  8557  8599  8614  8834  8840  8858  8892  8898  9192  9322  9487  9527  9586  9713  9981

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0004  0059  0124  0190  0282  0389  0510  0587  0699  0813  0834  0997  1095  1173  1287  1300  1313  1358  1475  1514  1551  1655  1736  1786  1878  2017  2206  2342  2494  2510  2652  2799  2897  2982  3014  3024  3135  3150  3429  3528  3583  3679  3848  3991  3992  3993  4001  4139  4410  4526  4624  4627  4645  4681  4914  4951  4952  4980  5000  5182  5197  5206  5308  5405  5440  5483  5536  5652  5686  5755  5819  5859  5871  6000  6074  6126  6240  6319  6360  6384  6422  6431  6655  6707  6718  6782  6848  6936  7007  7098  7108  7110  7220  7352  7564  8007  8036  8066  8072  8421  8705  8723  8763  8907  8945  8978  9019  9052  9108  9164  9314  9318  9523  9576  9581  9759  9783  9791  9852  9880  9889  9928
 

NIRMAL NR-369 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 35 IST, March 1st 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

6: 35 IST, March 1st 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 36 IST, March 1st 2024

Karunya Lottery KR-640 Draw on 02-03-2024

6: 36 IST, March 1st 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

6: 37 IST, March 1st 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

6: 37 IST, March 1st 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

6: 38 IST, March 1st 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

6: 38 IST, March 1st 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 39 IST, March 1st 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.