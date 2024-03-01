Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:01 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.02.2024: NIRMAL NR-369 FRIDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize NR 889140
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
6: 42 IST, March 1st 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the NIRMAL NR-369 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 1, will be released soon.
3: 46 IST, March 1st 2024
Nirmal NR-369 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: NR 889140
3: 13 IST, March 1st 2024
Nirmal NR-369 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner:
NP 130815
3: 16 IST, March 1st 2024
Nirmal NR-368 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: NN 735922 NO 310702 NP 774791 NR 898561 NS 203536 NT 951443 NU 621963 NV 558507 NW 753769 NX 276227 NY 405993 NZ 533859
3: 12 IST, March 1st 2024
Nirmal NR-369 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NN 889140 NO 889140 NP 889140 NS 889140 NT 889140 NU 889140 NV 889140 NW 889140 NX 889140 NY 889140 NZ 889140
4: 01 IST, March 1st 2024
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-369 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NR 889140
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 735922 NO 310702 NP 774791 NR 898561 NS 203536 NT 951443 NU 621963 NV 558507 NW 753769 NX 276227 NY 405993 NZ 533859
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0614 1820 2020 2224 2277 2395 2767 3121 3309 3478 4142 4594 5321 6180 7573 9062 9410 9683
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0073 0933 1477 2480 3372 3862 3950 4175 4296 4611 5136 5167 5227 5232 5666 5917 6256 6291 6366 6605 6628 6882 7054 7237 7355 7357 7699 8214 8220 8316 8370 8473 8551 8633 9543 9708
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0020 0088 0116 0162 0250 0291 0551 0808 0829 0855 0899 1118 1229 1437 1843 1938 2321 2400 2507 2508 2809 2963 3248 3308 3574 3661 3713 3806 3875 3969 4044 4050 4164 4222 4494 4864 4918 4993 5203 5437 5439 5499 5517 5519 5920 6081 6262 6416 6671 6835 7026 7150 7261 7306 7442 7521 7524 7733 7838 8090 8138 8235 8311 8362 8557 8599 8614 8834 8840 8858 8892 8898 9192 9322 9487 9527 9586 9713 9981
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0004 0059 0124 0190 0282 0389 0510 0587 0699 0813 0834 0997 1095 1173 1287 1300 1313 1358 1475 1514 1551 1655 1736 1786 1878 2017 2206 2342 2494 2510 2652 2799 2897 2982 3014 3024 3135 3150 3429 3528 3583 3679 3848 3991 3992 3993 4001 4139 4410 4526 4624 4627 4645 4681 4914 4951 4952 4980 5000 5182 5197 5206 5308 5405 5440 5483 5536 5652 5686 5755 5819 5859 5871 6000 6074 6126 6240 6319 6360 6384 6422 6431 6655 6707 6718 6782 6848 6936 7007 7098 7108 7110 7220 7352 7564 8007 8036 8066 8072 8421 8705 8723 8763 8907 8945 8978 9019 9052 9108 9164 9314 9318 9523 9576 9581 9759 9783 9791 9852 9880 9889 9928
NIRMAL NR-369 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
6: 35 IST, March 1st 2024
Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.
6: 35 IST, March 1st 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
6: 36 IST, March 1st 2024
Karunya Lottery KR-640 Draw on 02-03-2024
6: 36 IST, March 1st 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
6: 37 IST, March 1st 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
6: 37 IST, March 1st 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
6: 38 IST, March 1st 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
6: 38 IST, March 1st 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
6: 39 IST, March 1st 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.