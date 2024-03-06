LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize SL 959785

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-405 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-405 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-405 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
SL 959785 (ERNAKULAM)


Agent Name: SHYNI JACOB


Agency No: E 7235
 

SC 807947 (THRISSUR)


Agent Name: VIJOY K


Agency No: R 6408

SA 959785 SB 959785 SC 959785 SD  959785 SE 959785 SF 959785  SG 959785 SH 959785 SJ 959785 SK 959785 SM 959785

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-405 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SL 959785 (ERNAKULAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SC 807947 (THRISSUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 959785 SB 959785 SC 959785 SD 959785 SE 959785 SF 959785 SG 959785 SH 959785 SJ 959785 SK 959785 SM 959785

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1243  1511  2651  2951  3952  4165  5575  5598  6893  7099  7906  7963  8234  8276  9050  9314  9649  9922

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0268  3051  3371  3437  4830  4926  6188  6278  9160  9559

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0731  1022  1171  1513  2097  2244  2330  3568  3812  3954  4182  5506  6217  6869  6914  7081  7510  8952  9077  9787

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0290  0374  0704  0878  1527  1567  1682  1756  2545  2550  2609  2629  2879  2925  3006  3069  3274  3505  3591  3864  4053  4174  4380  4606  4852  5153  5674  5728  5819  6600  6856  6889  7138  7474  7567  8186  8187  8282  8378  8782  8923  8946  8966  9043  9106  9192  9262  9523  9597  9610  9691  9965

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0053  0452  0509  0534  0867  0948  1754  1958  2392  2495  3359  3470  3722  4161  4481  4757  4799  5569  5839  6209  6505  6516  6611  6899  6964  7027  7168  7218  7322  7397  7434  7511  7816  7885  8184  8197  8326  8549  8593  8759  8933  9172  9720  9800  9885

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  0120  0231  0242  0246  0394  0423  0488  0591  1147  1206  1247  1262  1327  1393  1525  1526  1595  1691  1722  1868  1874  1907  1971  2037  2051  2064  2116  2171  2307  2431  2460  2481  2572  2592  2692  2701  2825  2878  2908  2963  2994  3168  3173  3332  3372  3418  3563  3565  3582  3612  3658  3701  3826  4058  4086  4181  4239  4616  4640  4708  4946  5000  5103  5116  5236  5726  5882  5895  5923  6027  6087  6147  6179  6184  6339  6368  6391  6469  6483  6580  6643  6839  6946  7020  7022  7054  7085  7103  7147  7187  7257  7302  7531  7532  7651  7827  7862  7990  8002  8007  8105  8110  8163  8165  8347  8379  8393  8401  8563  8765  8772  8778  8916  9082  9208  9231  9341  9355  9428  9478  9583  9682  9741  9848  9959  9976


 

STHREE SAKTHI SS-405 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-406 Draw on 12-03-2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 07:46 IST