Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-405 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SL 959785 (ERNAKULAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SC 807947 (THRISSUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 959785 SB 959785 SC 959785 SD 959785 SE 959785 SF 959785 SG 959785 SH 959785 SJ 959785 SK 959785 SM 959785

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1243 1511 2651 2951 3952 4165 5575 5598 6893 7099 7906 7963 8234 8276 9050 9314 9649 9922

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0268 3051 3371 3437 4830 4926 6188 6278 9160 9559

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0731 1022 1171 1513 2097 2244 2330 3568 3812 3954 4182 5506 6217 6869 6914 7081 7510 8952 9077 9787

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0290 0374 0704 0878 1527 1567 1682 1756 2545 2550 2609 2629 2879 2925 3006 3069 3274 3505 3591 3864 4053 4174 4380 4606 4852 5153 5674 5728 5819 6600 6856 6889 7138 7474 7567 8186 8187 8282 8378 8782 8923 8946 8966 9043 9106 9192 9262 9523 9597 9610 9691 9965

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0053 0452 0509 0534 0867 0948 1754 1958 2392 2495 3359 3470 3722 4161 4481 4757 4799 5569 5839 6209 6505 6516 6611 6899 6964 7027 7168 7218 7322 7397 7434 7511 7816 7885 8184 8197 8326 8549 8593 8759 8933 9172 9720 9800 9885

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0120 0231 0242 0246 0394 0423 0488 0591 1147 1206 1247 1262 1327 1393 1525 1526 1595 1691 1722 1868 1874 1907 1971 2037 2051 2064 2116 2171 2307 2431 2460 2481 2572 2592 2692 2701 2825 2878 2908 2963 2994 3168 3173 3332 3372 3418 3563 3565 3582 3612 3658 3701 3826 4058 4086 4181 4239 4616 4640 4708 4946 5000 5103 5116 5236 5726 5882 5895 5923 6027 6087 6147 6179 6184 6339 6368 6391 6469 6483 6580 6643 6839 6946 7020 7022 7054 7085 7103 7147 7187 7257 7302 7531 7532 7651 7827 7862 7990 8002 8007 8105 8110 8163 8165 8347 8379 8393 8401 8563 8765 8772 8778 8916 9082 9208 9231 9341 9355 9428 9478 9583 9682 9741 9848 9959 9976





STHREE SAKTHI SS-405 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)