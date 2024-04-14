×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-375 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No NV 407408

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 375 Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 375 Friday Winners | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-375 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-375 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-375 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
3: 09 IST, April 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-375 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: NV 407408

3: 13 IST, April 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-375 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: NY 298572

3: 14 IST, April 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-375 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

NN 332143

NO 235523

NP 799723

NR 673518

NS 624160

NT 980046

NU 879120

NV 366201

NW 348031

NX 149448

NY 754871

NZ 489258

3: 12 IST, April 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-374 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

NN 407408

NO 407408

NP 407408

NR 407408

NS 407408

NT 407408

NU 407408

NW 407408

NX 407408

NY 407408

NZ 407408

3: 22 IST, April 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-375 Friday Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0669  1381  2317  2812  2864  3553  4239  5343  5900  6105  6232  6621  8353  8529  8530  8538  9032  9407

3: 26 IST, April 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-375 Friday Lucky 5th Prize Winner

0127  0226  0255  0940  1655  1946  2022  2529  2532  2605  2838  3089  3160  3869  3993  4255  4436  4600  4820  5890  6267  6296  6410  6456  6593  7053  7346  7739  7922  8599  9136  9163  9414  9425  9844  9990

4: 14 IST, April 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-375 Friday Lucky 6th Prize Winners: 0304  0335  0424  0472  0549  0569  0627  0666  0691  0735  0962  0964  1218  1335  1515  1696  1710  1783  1804  2220  2252  2522  2562  2598  2961  3314  3435  3564  3782  3796  4057  4194  4391  4851  4955  4962  5499  5603  5678  6004  6016  6099  6346  6350  6380  6701  6743  6749  6794  6811  6821  6948  6949  6969  6975  7255  7527  7644  7865  7971  8137  8153  8215  8323  8336  8357  8735  8753  8910  8996  9100  9131  9140  9385  9392  9571  9575  9674  9865

4: 15 IST, April 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-375 Friday Lucky 7th Prize Winner: 0005  0027  0048  0352  0389  0495  0577  0646  0725  1033  1134  1518  1577  1681  1699  1851  1917  1967  2004  2013  2121  2122  2130  2388  2498  2521  2576  2662  2680  2736  2841  2916  2926  2932  3256  3267  3306  3358  3421  3490  3709  3828  3901  3956  4160  4162  4236  4256  4275  4399  4415  4496  4510  4546  4739  4750  5164  5204  5293  5318  5383  5600  5623  5745  5758  5848  6022  6161  6219  6262  6319  6343  6502  6585  6602  6653  6672  6682  6697  6880  6930  6956  6960  6966  6997  7009  7040  7044  7087  7115  7158  7213  7251  7356  7392  7440  7585  7623  7643  7700  7813  7824  8101  8225  8248  8320  8322  8372  8435  8492  8816  8868  9024  9138  9191  9271  9278  9449  9459  9508  9709  9869

 

4: 15 IST, April 12th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-375 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NV 407408

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NY 298572

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 332143 NO 235523 NP 799723 NR 673518 NS 624160 NT 980046 NU 879120 NV 366201 NW 348031 NX 149448 NY 754871 NZ 489258

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 407408 NO 407408 NP 407408 NR 407408 NS 407408 NT 407408 NU 407408 NW 407408 NX 407408 NY 407408 NZ 407408

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0669  1381  2317  2812  2864  3553  4239  5343  5900  6105  6232  6621  8353  8529  8530  8538  9032  9407

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0127  0226  0255  0940  1655  1946  2022  2529  2532  2605  2838  3089  3160  3869  3993  4255  4436  4600  4820  5890  6267  6296  6410  6456  6593  7053  7346  7739  7922  8599  9136  9163  9414  9425  9844  9990

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0304  0335  0424  0472  0549  0569  0627  0666  0691  0735  0962  0964  1218  1335  1515  1696  1710  1783  1804  2220  2252  2522  2562  2598  2961  3314  3435  3564  3782  3796  4057  4194  4391  4851  4955  4962  5499  5603  5678  6004  6016  6099  6346  6350  6380  6701  6743  6749  6794  6811  6821  6948  6949  6969  6975  7255  7527  7644  7865  7971  8137  8153  8215  8323  8336  8357  8735  8753  8910  8996  9100  9131  9140  9385  9392  9571  9575  9674  9865

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0005  0027  0048  0352  0389  0495  0577  0646  0725  1033  1134  1518  1577  1681  1699  1851  1917  1967  2004  2013  2121  2122  2130  2388  2498  2521  2576  2662  2680  2736  2841  2916  2926  2932  3256  3267  3306  3358  3421  3490  3709  3828  3901  3956  4160  4162  4236  4256  4275  4399  4415  4496  4510  4546  4739  4750  5164  5204  5293  5318  5383  5600  5623  5745  5758  5848  6022  6161  6219  6262  6319  6343  6502  6585  6602  6653  6672  6682  6697  6880  6930  6956  6960  6966  6997  7009  7040  7044  7087  7115  7158  7213  7251  7356  7392  7440  7585  7623  7643  7700  7813  7824  8101  8225  8248  8320  8322  8372  8435  8492  8816  8868  9024  9138  9191  9271  9278  9449  9459  9508  9709  9869

NIRMAL NR-375 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 50 IST, April 12th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 51 IST, April 12th 2024

Karunya Lottery KR-646 Draw on 12-04-2024

6: 51 IST, April 12th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 52 IST, April 12th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

6: 52 IST, April 12th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

6: 52 IST, April 12th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

6: 53 IST, April 12th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

6: 53 IST, April 12th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 06:56 IST

