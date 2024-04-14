Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-375 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NV 407408

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NY 298572

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 332143 NO 235523 NP 799723 NR 673518 NS 624160 NT 980046 NU 879120 NV 366201 NW 348031 NX 149448 NY 754871 NZ 489258

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 407408 NO 407408 NP 407408 NR 407408 NS 407408 NT 407408 NU 407408 NW 407408 NX 407408 NY 407408 NZ 407408

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0669 1381 2317 2812 2864 3553 4239 5343 5900 6105 6232 6621 8353 8529 8530 8538 9032 9407

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0127 0226 0255 0940 1655 1946 2022 2529 2532 2605 2838 3089 3160 3869 3993 4255 4436 4600 4820 5890 6267 6296 6410 6456 6593 7053 7346 7739 7922 8599 9136 9163 9414 9425 9844 9990

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0304 0335 0424 0472 0549 0569 0627 0666 0691 0735 0962 0964 1218 1335 1515 1696 1710 1783 1804 2220 2252 2522 2562 2598 2961 3314 3435 3564 3782 3796 4057 4194 4391 4851 4955 4962 5499 5603 5678 6004 6016 6099 6346 6350 6380 6701 6743 6749 6794 6811 6821 6948 6949 6969 6975 7255 7527 7644 7865 7971 8137 8153 8215 8323 8336 8357 8735 8753 8910 8996 9100 9131 9140 9385 9392 9571 9575 9674 9865

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0005 0027 0048 0352 0389 0495 0577 0646 0725 1033 1134 1518 1577 1681 1699 1851 1917 1967 2004 2013 2121 2122 2130 2388 2498 2521 2576 2662 2680 2736 2841 2916 2926 2932 3256 3267 3306 3358 3421 3490 3709 3828 3901 3956 4160 4162 4236 4256 4275 4399 4415 4496 4510 4546 4739 4750 5164 5204 5293 5318 5383 5600 5623 5745 5758 5848 6022 6161 6219 6262 6319 6343 6502 6585 6602 6653 6672 6682 6697 6880 6930 6956 6960 6966 6997 7009 7040 7044 7087 7115 7158 7213 7251 7356 7392 7440 7585 7623 7643 7700 7813 7824 8101 8225 8248 8320 8322 8372 8435 8492 8816 8868 9024 9138 9191 9271 9278 9449 9459 9508 9709 9869

NIRMAL NR-375 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)