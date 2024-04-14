Updated April 12th, 2024 at 16:16 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-375 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No NV 407408
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- 7 min read
3: 09 IST, April 12th 2024
Nirmal NR-375 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: NV 407408
3: 13 IST, April 12th 2024
Nirmal NR-375 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: NY 298572
3: 14 IST, April 12th 2024
Nirmal NR-375 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners
NN 332143
NO 235523
NP 799723
NR 673518
NS 624160
NT 980046
NU 879120
NV 366201
NW 348031
NX 149448
NY 754871
NZ 489258
3: 12 IST, April 12th 2024
Nirmal NR-374 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners
NN 407408
NO 407408
NP 407408
NR 407408
NS 407408
NT 407408
NU 407408
NW 407408
NX 407408
NY 407408
NZ 407408
3: 22 IST, April 12th 2024
Nirmal NR-375 Friday Lucky 4th Prize Winners
0669 1381 2317 2812 2864 3553 4239 5343 5900 6105 6232 6621 8353 8529 8530 8538 9032 9407
3: 26 IST, April 12th 2024
Nirmal NR-375 Friday Lucky 5th Prize Winner
0127 0226 0255 0940 1655 1946 2022 2529 2532 2605 2838 3089 3160 3869 3993 4255 4436 4600 4820 5890 6267 6296 6410 6456 6593 7053 7346 7739 7922 8599 9136 9163 9414 9425 9844 9990
4: 14 IST, April 12th 2024
Nirmal NR-375 Friday Lucky 6th Prize Winners: 0304 0335 0424 0472 0549 0569 0627 0666 0691 0735 0962 0964 1218 1335 1515 1696 1710 1783 1804 2220 2252 2522 2562 2598 2961 3314 3435 3564 3782 3796 4057 4194 4391 4851 4955 4962 5499 5603 5678 6004 6016 6099 6346 6350 6380 6701 6743 6749 6794 6811 6821 6948 6949 6969 6975 7255 7527 7644 7865 7971 8137 8153 8215 8323 8336 8357 8735 8753 8910 8996 9100 9131 9140 9385 9392 9571 9575 9674 9865
4: 15 IST, April 12th 2024
Nirmal NR-375 Friday Lucky 7th Prize Winner: 0005 0027 0048 0352 0389 0495 0577 0646 0725 1033 1134 1518 1577 1681 1699 1851 1917 1967 2004 2013 2121 2122 2130 2388 2498 2521 2576 2662 2680 2736 2841 2916 2926 2932 3256 3267 3306 3358 3421 3490 3709 3828 3901 3956 4160 4162 4236 4256 4275 4399 4415 4496 4510 4546 4739 4750 5164 5204 5293 5318 5383 5600 5623 5745 5758 5848 6022 6161 6219 6262 6319 6343 6502 6585 6602 6653 6672 6682 6697 6880 6930 6956 6960 6966 6997 7009 7040 7044 7087 7115 7158 7213 7251 7356 7392 7440 7585 7623 7643 7700 7813 7824 8101 8225 8248 8320 8322 8372 8435 8492 8816 8868 9024 9138 9191 9271 9278 9449 9459 9508 9709 9869
4: 15 IST, April 12th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-375 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NV 407408
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NY 298572
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 332143 NO 235523 NP 799723 NR 673518 NS 624160 NT 980046 NU 879120 NV 366201 NW 348031 NX 149448 NY 754871 NZ 489258
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 407408 NO 407408 NP 407408 NR 407408 NS 407408 NT 407408 NU 407408 NW 407408 NX 407408 NY 407408 NZ 407408
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0669 1381 2317 2812 2864 3553 4239 5343 5900 6105 6232 6621 8353 8529 8530 8538 9032 9407
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0127 0226 0255 0940 1655 1946 2022 2529 2532 2605 2838 3089 3160 3869 3993 4255 4436 4600 4820 5890 6267 6296 6410 6456 6593 7053 7346 7739 7922 8599 9136 9163 9414 9425 9844 9990
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0304 0335 0424 0472 0549 0569 0627 0666 0691 0735 0962 0964 1218 1335 1515 1696 1710 1783 1804 2220 2252 2522 2562 2598 2961 3314 3435 3564 3782 3796 4057 4194 4391 4851 4955 4962 5499 5603 5678 6004 6016 6099 6346 6350 6380 6701 6743 6749 6794 6811 6821 6948 6949 6969 6975 7255 7527 7644 7865 7971 8137 8153 8215 8323 8336 8357 8735 8753 8910 8996 9100 9131 9140 9385 9392 9571 9575 9674 9865
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0005 0027 0048 0352 0389 0495 0577 0646 0725 1033 1134 1518 1577 1681 1699 1851 1917 1967 2004 2013 2121 2122 2130 2388 2498 2521 2576 2662 2680 2736 2841 2916 2926 2932 3256 3267 3306 3358 3421 3490 3709 3828 3901 3956 4160 4162 4236 4256 4275 4399 4415 4496 4510 4546 4739 4750 5164 5204 5293 5318 5383 5600 5623 5745 5758 5848 6022 6161 6219 6262 6319 6343 6502 6585 6602 6653 6672 6682 6697 6880 6930 6956 6960 6966 6997 7009 7040 7044 7087 7115 7158 7213 7251 7356 7392 7440 7585 7623 7643 7700 7813 7824 8101 8225 8248 8320 8322 8372 8435 8492 8816 8868 9024 9138 9191 9271 9278 9449 9459 9508 9709 9869
NIRMAL NR-375 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
6: 50 IST, April 12th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
6: 51 IST, April 12th 2024
Karunya Lottery KR-646 Draw on 12-04-2024
6: 51 IST, April 12th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
6: 52 IST, April 12th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
6: 52 IST, April 12th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
6: 52 IST, April 12th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
6: 53 IST, April 12th 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
6: 53 IST, April 12th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published April 12th, 2024 at 06:56 IST
