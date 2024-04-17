LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 16th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Tuesday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No SL 107035

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
3: 41 IST, April 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 

SL 107035 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: BIJU V

Agency No: C 5394


 

3: 41 IST, April 16th 2024

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:  

SJ 147405 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: RADHIKA R

Agency No: E 8129

3: 16 IST, April 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 0188  0465  0512  1143  1643  2040  3533  3741  4698  4961  5438  6758  7060  7388  7896  8409  8633  8932


 

3: 21 IST, April 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SA 107035 SB 107035 SC 107035 SD 107035 SE 107035 SF 107035 SG 107035 SH 107035 SJ 107035 SK 107035 SM 107035


 

4: 00 IST, April 16th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lottery

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0188  0465  0512  1143  1643  2040  3533  3741  4698  4961  5438  6758  7060  7388  7896  8409  8633  8932

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:  0491  2560  2615  2932  3301  3943  5054  7910  9483  9954

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1342  2164  2382  2486  3159  3878  3880  3964  4271  4529  4685  4771  5180  6912  7230  8499  8588  9363  9826  9923

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0248  0431  0664  1164  1188  1411  1418  2064  2067  2160  2274  2301  2343  2425  3002  3023  3545  3597  3609  3791  4760  5044  5133  5227  5364  5956  6340  6451  6471  6504  6544  6574  6631  6750  6892  6905  6973  7010  7027  7271  7327  7781  7845  7869  8261  8497  8713  9153  9158  9693  9939  9966

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0285  0370  0440  0531  0694  0753  0922  1073  1499  1840  2077  2361  2698  3376  3382  3495  3840  4043  4273  4302  4343  4372  4580  4635  4807  5069  5093  5477  6219  6226  6403  6776  6807  7273  7576  7678  7706  7805  7894  8157  8517  8807  9057  9070  9106

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  0014  0112  0232  0617  0628  0641  0823  0894  0956  1223  1246  1270  1315  1327  1392  1481  1519  1534  1566  1588  1640  1741  1892  2151  2204  2220  2261  2273  2306  2359  2369  2384  2491  2574  2590  2740  2886  2915  2972  3195  3274  3325  3340  3660  3678  3770  3892  3900  4294  4344  4446  4523  4727  4809  4943  5146  5224  5280  5316  5333  5390  5504  5533  5557  5630  5662  5701  5918  6082  6123  6125  6382  6440  6453  6486  6796  6858  6913  6944  7299  7359  7414  7469  7531  7612  7672  7693  7699  7746  7750  7771  7949  8067  8129  8134  8159  8209  8274  8284  8309  8355  8367  8395  8398  8477  8510  8571  8754  8765  8822  8877  8909  9076  9176  9204  9218  9242  9324  9372  9538  9627  9654  9670  9704  9834  9974
 

STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 29 IST, April 16th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

9: 36 IST, April 16th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

9: 40 IST, April 16th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

9: 36 IST, April 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

9: 38 IST, April 16th 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-412 Draw on 23-04-2024

9: 38 IST, April 16th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

9: 39 IST, April 16th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

9: 40 IST, April 16th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 16th, 2024 at 09:31 IST