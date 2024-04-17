Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SL 107035 (PAYYANNUR)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SJ 147405 (ERNAKULAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 107035 SB 107035 SC 107035 SD 107035 SE 107035 SF 107035 SG 107035 SH 107035 SJ 107035 SK 107035 SM 107035

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0188 0465 0512 1143 1643 2040 3533 3741 4698 4961 5438 6758 7060 7388 7896 8409 8633 8932

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0491 2560 2615 2932 3301 3943 5054 7910 9483 9954

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1342 2164 2382 2486 3159 3878 3880 3964 4271 4529 4685 4771 5180 6912 7230 8499 8588 9363 9826 9923

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0248 0431 0664 1164 1188 1411 1418 2064 2067 2160 2274 2301 2343 2425 3002 3023 3545 3597 3609 3791 4760 5044 5133 5227 5364 5956 6340 6451 6471 6504 6544 6574 6631 6750 6892 6905 6973 7010 7027 7271 7327 7781 7845 7869 8261 8497 8713 9153 9158 9693 9939 9966

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0285 0370 0440 0531 0694 0753 0922 1073 1499 1840 2077 2361 2698 3376 3382 3495 3840 4043 4273 4302 4343 4372 4580 4635 4807 5069 5093 5477 6219 6226 6403 6776 6807 7273 7576 7678 7706 7805 7894 8157 8517 8807 9057 9070 9106

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0014 0112 0232 0617 0628 0641 0823 0894 0956 1223 1246 1270 1315 1327 1392 1481 1519 1534 1566 1588 1640 1741 1892 2151 2204 2220 2261 2273 2306 2359 2369 2384 2491 2574 2590 2740 2886 2915 2972 3195 3274 3325 3340 3660 3678 3770 3892 3900 4294 4344 4446 4523 4727 4809 4943 5146 5224 5280 5316 5333 5390 5504 5533 5557 5630 5662 5701 5918 6082 6123 6125 6382 6440 6453 6486 6796 6858 6913 6944 7299 7359 7414 7469 7531 7612 7672 7693 7699 7746 7750 7771 7949 8067 8129 8134 8159 8209 8274 8284 8309 8355 8367 8395 8398 8477 8510 8571 8754 8765 8822 8877 8909 9076 9176 9204 9218 9242 9324 9372 9538 9627 9654 9670 9704 9834 9974



STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)