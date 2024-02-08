Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:07 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-81 Wednesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. FK 769255
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the FIFTY FIFTY lottery. The "FIFTY FIFTY" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 6 min read
4: 06 IST, January 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty FF-81 1st Prize Lucky Winner
FK 769255 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: SARATH SARASAN
Agency No: E 7849
4: 06 IST, January 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty FF-80 2nd Prize Lucky Winner
FC 181603 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: NOUSHAD M K
Agency No: W 533
Advertisement
3: 23 IST, January 17th 2024
Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky Winners
FA 769255
FB 769255
FC 769255
FD 769255
FE 769255
FF 769255
FG 769255
FH 769255
FJ 769255
FL 769255
FM 769255
3: 26 IST, January 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty FF-80 3rd Prize Lucky Numbers: 0766 0822 1667 1686 2371 2494 2781 3151 3961 3990 4018 4306 4555 4800 5055 5481 6762 6897 7664 8196 8593 9075 9499
Advertisement
3: 28 IST, January 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky 4th Prize Winners
1348 4031 4147 5320 5382 6300 6445 6525 7006 7059 7967 8977
3: 27 IST, January 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky 5th Prize Winners
0047 0141 0893 0924 1119 1470 1766 1871 2033 2405 3903 4590 5175 5541 5812 6159 6235 6646 6950 7480 7592 8427 8724 9729
Advertisement
3: 34 IST, January 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky 6th Prize Winners
0098 0124 0207 0411 0553 0554 0669 0775 0790 0911 0959 6 245 1220 1229 1253 1304 1319 1439 1912 1935 2068 2185 2228 2381 2994 3139 3240 3267 3319 3342 3349 3650 3657 3709 3748 3753 4051 4068 4292 4323 4511 4619 4631 4993 5021 5053 5285 5409 5864 5919 5985 6142 6169 6174 6242 6244 6375 6416 6421 6423 6563 6642 6999 7101 7114 7161 7254 7268 7346 7439 7505 7577 7671 7832 7913 8071 8184 8329 8337 8459 8510 8594 8733 8792 8819 8886 8897 9040 9169 9209 9371 9581 9793 9795 9872 9991
4: 05 IST, January 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky 7th Prize Winners
0263 0270 0280 0339 0343 0359 0368 0388 0463 0480 0493 0800 0823 0847 0881 0976 1207 1239 1297 1398 1670 1716 1772 1796 1901 2139 2287 2400 2403 2533 2772 3135 3152 3409 3487 3741 3799 3834 3836 4180 4192 4270 4341 4415 4430 4527 4606 4704 4744 4774 4943 5128 5215 5292 5336 5476 5490 5496 5502 5508 5579 5606 5742 5746 5797 5805 5806 5852 5905 5959 6121 6128 6346 6360 6364 6407 6456 6543 6601 6693 6736 6859 6894 6957 6977 7000 7044 7271 7340 7343 7360 7449 7699 7736 7847 7861 7905 7965 8000 8017 8113 8238 8245 8447 8460 8514 8565 8570 8649 8746 8923 9162 9194 9246 9359 9380 9460 9483 9578 9579 9580 9592 9641 9673 9835 9874
Advertisement
4: 05 IST, January 17th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for FIFTY FIFTY FF-81 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FK 769255
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FC 181603
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 769255 FB 769255 FC 769255 FD 769255 FE 769255 FF 769255 FG 769255 FH 769255 FJ 769255 FL 769255 FM 769255
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0766 0822 1667 1686 2371 2494 2781 3151 3961 3990 4018 4306 4555 4800 5055 5481 6762 6897 7664 8196 8593 9075 9499
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1348 4031 4147 5320 5382 6300 6445 6525 7006 7059 7967 8977
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0047 0141 0893 0924 1119 1470 1766 1871 2033 2405 3903 4590 5175 5541 5812 6159 6235 6646 6950 7480 7592 8427 8724 9729
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0098 0124 0207 0411 0553 0554 0669 0775 0790 0911 0959 6 245 1220 1229 1253 1304 1319 1439 1912 1935 2068 2185 2228 2381 2994 3139 3240 3267 3319 3342 3349 3650 3657 3709 3748 3753 4051 4068 4292 4323 4511 4619 4631 4993 5021 5053 5285 5409 5864 5919 5985 6142 6169 6174 6242 6244 6375 6416 6421 6423 6563 6642 6999 7101 7114 7161 7254 7268 7346 7439 7505 7577 7671 7832 7913 8071 8184 8329 8337 8459 8510 8594 8733 8792 8819 8886 8897 9040 9169 9209 9371 9581 9793 9795 9872 9991
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0263 0270 0280 0339 0343 0359 0368 0388 0463 0480 0493 0800 0823 0847 0881 0976 1207 1239 1297 1398 1670 1716 1772 1796 1901 2139 2287 2400 2403 2533 2772 3135 3152 3409 3487 3741 3799 3834 3836 4180 4192 4270 4341 4415 4430 4527 4606 4704 4744 4774 4943 5128 5215 5292 5336 5476 5490 5496 5502 5508 5579 5606 5742 5746 5797 5805 5806 5852 5905 5959 6121 6128 6346 6360 6364 6407 6456 6543 6601 6693 6736 6859 6894 6957 6977 7000 7044 7271 7340 7343 7360 7449 7699 7736 7847 7861 7905 7965 8000 8017 8113 8238 8245 8447 8460 8514 8565 8570 8649 8746 8923 9162 9194 9246 9359 9380 9460 9483 9578 9579 9580 9592 9641 9673 9835 9874
FIFTY FIFTY FF-81 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
9: 40 IST, January 17th 2024
Fifty-Fifty lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 1 crore rupees and the second prize is 10 lakhs. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 3rd to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Advertisement
9: 41 IST, January 17th 2024
FIFTY FIFTY is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the FIFTY FIFTY lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the FIFTY FIFTY lottery code is "FF", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 50.
9: 41 IST, January 17th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
When Bollywood Experimented With Dark ComedyWeb Stories11 minutes ago
Movies Based On Time TravelGalleries12 minutes ago
Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose DayWeb Stories13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.