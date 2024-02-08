Full list of winning numbers for FIFTY FIFTY FF-81 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FK 769255

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FC 181603

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 769255 FB 769255 FC 769255 FD 769255 FE 769255 FF 769255 FG 769255 FH 769255 FJ 769255 FL 769255 FM 769255

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0766 0822 1667 1686 2371 2494 2781 3151 3961 3990 4018 4306 4555 4800 5055 5481 6762 6897 7664 8196 8593 9075 9499

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1348 4031 4147 5320 5382 6300 6445 6525 7006 7059 7967 8977

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0047 0141 0893 0924 1119 1470 1766 1871 2033 2405 3903 4590 5175 5541 5812 6159 6235 6646 6950 7480 7592 8427 8724 9729

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0098 0124 0207 0411 0553 0554 0669 0775 0790 0911 0959 6 245 1220 1229 1253 1304 1319 1439 1912 1935 2068 2185 2228 2381 2994 3139 3240 3267 3319 3342 3349 3650 3657 3709 3748 3753 4051 4068 4292 4323 4511 4619 4631 4993 5021 5053 5285 5409 5864 5919 5985 6142 6169 6174 6242 6244 6375 6416 6421 6423 6563 6642 6999 7101 7114 7161 7254 7268 7346 7439 7505 7577 7671 7832 7913 8071 8184 8329 8337 8459 8510 8594 8733 8792 8819 8886 8897 9040 9169 9209 9371 9581 9793 9795 9872 9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0263 0270 0280 0339 0343 0359 0368 0388 0463 0480 0493 0800 0823 0847 0881 0976 1207 1239 1297 1398 1670 1716 1772 1796 1901 2139 2287 2400 2403 2533 2772 3135 3152 3409 3487 3741 3799 3834 3836 4180 4192 4270 4341 4415 4430 4527 4606 4704 4744 4774 4943 5128 5215 5292 5336 5476 5490 5496 5502 5508 5579 5606 5742 5746 5797 5805 5806 5852 5905 5959 6121 6128 6346 6360 6364 6407 6456 6543 6601 6693 6736 6859 6894 6957 6977 7000 7044 7271 7340 7343 7360 7449 7699 7736 7847 7861 7905 7965 8000 8017 8113 8238 8245 8447 8460 8514 8565 8570 8649 8746 8923 9162 9194 9246 9359 9380 9460 9483 9578 9579 9580 9592 9641 9673 9835 9874

FIFTY FIFTY FF-81 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)