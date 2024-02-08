English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-81 Wednesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. FK 769255

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the FIFTY FIFTY lottery. The "FIFTY FIFTY" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery: Fifty Fifty FF-81 Result Today
4: 06 IST, January 17th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-81 1st Prize Lucky Winner

FK 769255 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SARATH SARASAN

Agency No: E 7849

4: 06 IST, January 17th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-80 2nd Prize Lucky Winner

FC 181603 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD M K

Agency No: W 533

3: 23 IST, January 17th 2024

Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky Winners

FA 769255

FB 769255

FC 769255

FD 769255

FE 769255

FF 769255

FG 769255

FH 769255

FJ 769255

FL 769255

FM 769255

3: 26 IST, January 17th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-80 3rd Prize Lucky Numbers: 0766  0822  1667  1686  2371  2494  2781  3151  3961  3990  4018  4306  4555  4800  5055  5481  6762  6897  7664  8196  8593  9075  9499

3: 28 IST, January 17th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

1348  4031  4147  5320  5382  6300  6445  6525  7006  7059  7967  8977

3: 27 IST, January 17th 2024

 Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

0047  0141  0893  0924  1119  1470  1766  1871  2033  2405  3903  4590  5175  5541  5812  6159  6235  6646  6950  7480  7592  8427  8724  9729

3: 34 IST, January 17th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0098  0124  0207  0411  0553  0554  0669  0775  0790  0911  0959  6  245  1220  1229  1253  1304  1319  1439  1912  1935  2068  2185  2228  2381  2994  3139  3240  3267  3319  3342  3349  3650  3657  3709  3748  3753  4051  4068  4292  4323  4511  4619  4631  4993  5021  5053  5285  5409  5864  5919  5985  6142  6169  6174  6242  6244  6375  6416  6421  6423  6563  6642  6999  7101  7114  7161  7254  7268  7346  7439  7505  7577  7671  7832  7913  8071  8184  8329  8337  8459  8510  8594  8733  8792  8819  8886  8897  9040  9169  9209  9371  9581  9793  9795  9872  9991

4: 05 IST, January 17th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-81 Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0263  0270  0280  0339  0343  0359  0368  0388  0463  0480  0493  0800  0823  0847  0881  0976  1207  1239  1297  1398  1670  1716  1772  1796  1901  2139  2287  2400  2403  2533  2772  3135  3152  3409  3487  3741  3799  3834  3836  4180  4192  4270  4341  4415  4430  4527  4606  4704  4744  4774  4943  5128  5215  5292  5336  5476  5490  5496  5502  5508  5579  5606  5742  5746  5797  5805  5806  5852  5905  5959  6121  6128  6346  6360  6364  6407  6456  6543  6601  6693  6736  6859  6894  6957  6977  7000  7044  7271  7340  7343  7360  7449  7699  7736  7847  7861  7905  7965  8000  8017  8113  8238  8245  8447  8460  8514  8565  8570  8649  8746  8923  9162  9194  9246  9359  9380  9460  9483  9578  9579  9580  9592  9641  9673  9835  9874

4: 05 IST, January 17th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for FIFTY FIFTY FF-81 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FK 769255

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FC 181603

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 769255 FB 769255 FC 769255 FD 769255 FE 769255 FF 769255 FG 769255 FH 769255 FJ 769255 FL 769255 FM 769255

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0766  0822  1667  1686  2371  2494  2781  3151  3961  3990  4018  4306  4555  4800  5055  5481  6762  6897  7664  8196  8593  9075  9499

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1348  4031  4147  5320  5382  6300  6445  6525  7006  7059  7967  8977

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0047  0141  0893  0924  1119  1470  1766  1871  2033  2405  3903  4590  5175  5541  5812  6159  6235  6646  6950  7480  7592  8427  8724  9729

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0098  0124  0207  0411  0553  0554  0669  0775  0790  0911  0959  6  245  1220  1229  1253  1304  1319  1439  1912  1935  2068  2185  2228  2381  2994  3139  3240  3267  3319  3342  3349  3650  3657  3709  3748  3753  4051  4068  4292  4323  4511  4619  4631  4993  5021  5053  5285  5409  5864  5919  5985  6142  6169  6174  6242  6244  6375  6416  6421  6423  6563  6642  6999  7101  7114  7161  7254  7268  7346  7439  7505  7577  7671  7832  7913  8071  8184  8329  8337  8459  8510  8594  8733  8792  8819  8886  8897  9040  9169  9209  9371  9581  9793  9795  9872  9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0263  0270  0280  0339  0343  0359  0368  0388  0463  0480  0493  0800  0823  0847  0881  0976  1207  1239  1297  1398  1670  1716  1772  1796  1901  2139  2287  2400  2403  2533  2772  3135  3152  3409  3487  3741  3799  3834  3836  4180  4192  4270  4341  4415  4430  4527  4606  4704  4744  4774  4943  5128  5215  5292  5336  5476  5490  5496  5502  5508  5579  5606  5742  5746  5797  5805  5806  5852  5905  5959  6121  6128  6346  6360  6364  6407  6456  6543  6601  6693  6736  6859  6894  6957  6977  7000  7044  7271  7340  7343  7360  7449  7699  7736  7847  7861  7905  7965  8000  8017  8113  8238  8245  8447  8460  8514  8565  8570  8649  8746  8923  9162  9194  9246  9359  9380  9460  9483  9578  9579  9580  9592  9641  9673  9835  9874

FIFTY FIFTY FF-81 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 40 IST, January 17th 2024

Fifty-Fifty lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 1 crore rupees and the second prize is 10 lakhs. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 3rd to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

9: 41 IST, January 17th 2024

FIFTY FIFTY is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the FIFTY FIFTY lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the FIFTY FIFTY lottery code is "FF", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 50.

9: 41 IST, January 17th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

