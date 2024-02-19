Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:59 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-757 Monday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No WR 544773
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 7 min read
3: 51 IST, February 19th 2024
It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
3: 37 IST, February 19th 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the WIN WIN W-757 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, February 3, will be released soon.
Advertisement
3: 39 IST, February 19th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
3: 38 IST, February 19th 2024
Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner
WR 544773 (KASARAGOD)
Agent Name: REMYA G
Agency No.: S 800
Advertisement
3: 38 IST, February 19th 2024
Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner
WV 872932 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: K S PRADEESH
Agency No.: A 2323
3: 20 IST, February 19th 2024
Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners
WN 121620
WO 410315
WP 268630
WR 543390
WS 880387
WT 756355
WU 403283
WV 666402
WW 289179
WX 218421
WY 232856
WZ 283195
Advertisement
3: 22 IST, February 19th 2024
CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 Lucky Winners
WN 544773
WO 544773
WP 544773
WS 544773
WT 544773
WU 544773
WV 544773
WW 544773
WX 544773
WY 544773
WZ 544773
3: 43 IST, February 19th 2024
WIN WIN W-757 Lucky 4th Prize Winner
0199 1167 2819 3302 5471 5609 5965 6119 6345 6559 6719 6955 7003 7140 7631 8131 8487 8559
Advertisement
3: 44 IST, February 19th 2024
WIN WIN W-757 Lucky 5th Prize Winner
1312 1785 1882 2850 2952 3341 4850 6511 6805 7214
3: 44 IST, February 19th 2024
WIN WIN W-757 Lucky 6th Prize Winner
0957 1146 1364 2463 2642 2913 3154 5582 5896 6215 6627 7200 7464 7846
Advertisement
3: 45 IST, February 19th 2024
WIN WIN W-757 Lucky 7th Prize Winner
0016 0030 0040 0235 0380 0427 0516 0705 0751 1273 1532 1643 1812 1877 1907 1916 1987 2045 2194 2293 2492 2704 2800 3082 3211 3271 3322 3353 3429 3817 4020 4179 4275 4300 4473 4555 4652 4727 4742 4805 4888 5085 5088 5186 5218 5269 5360 5386 5459 5504 5559 5614 5663 5884 5920 6678 6702 6730 7468 7469 7479 7485 7586 7947 8006 8128 8826 8840 8842 8912 8954 8982 9116 9144 9182 9265 9285 9308 9472 9537 9889 9922
3: 59 IST, February 19th 2024
WIN WIN W-757 Sunday Lucky 8th Prize Winners
0129 0239 0261 0388 0426 0441 0462 0470 0521 0595 0733 0830 0883 0885 1202 1349 1412 1445 1586 1629 1646 1667 1857 1991 2007 2027 2049 2054 2160 2267 2268 2342 2347 2408 2743 2883 2897 3249 3256 3270 3303 3442 3446 3558 3615 3758 3760 3829 3916 3985 3991 4090 4292 4341 4354 4363 4447 4485 4497 4558 4625 4896 5049 5077 5079 5185 5359 5394 5420 5429 5464 5489 5531 5644 5835 5885 5894 5907 5939 6120 6218 6253 6441 6454 6475 6625 6626 6653 6686 6777 6887 6901 6965 7078 7118 7328 7415 7436 7552 7819 7824 7863 7934 7961 8057 8405 8587 8700 8770 8843 9098 9133 9136 9152 9188 9193 9300 9345 9385 9437 9498 9592 9631 9757 9859 9973
Advertisement
12: 51 IST, February 19th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
3: 59 IST, February 19th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-757 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WR 544773
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WV 872932
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 121620 WO 410315 WP 268630 WR 543390 WS 880387 WT 756355 WU 403283 WV 666402 WW 289179 WX 218421 WY 232856 WZ 283195
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 544773 WO 544773 WP 544773 WS 544773 WT 544773 WU 544773 WV 544773 WW 544773 WX 544773 WY 544773 WZ 544773
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0199 1167 2819 3302 5471 5609 5965 6119 6345 6559 6719 6955 7003 7140 7631 8131 8487 8559
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1312 1785 1882 2850 2952 3341 4850 6511 6805 7214
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0957 1146 1364 2463 2642 2913 3154 5582 5896 6215 6627 7200 7464 7846
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0016 0030 0040 0235 0380 0427 0516 0705 0751 1273 1532 1643 1812 1877 1907 1916 1987 2045 2194 2293 2492 2704 2800 3082 3211 3271 3322 3353 3429 3817 4020 4179 4275 4300 4473 4555 4652 4727 4742 4805 4888 5085 5088 5186 5218 5269 5360 5386 5459 5504 5559 5614 5663 5884 5920 6678 6702 6730 7468 7469 7479 7485 7586 7947 8006 8128 8826 8840 8842 8912 8954 8982 9116 9144 9182 9265 9285 9308 9472 9537 9889 9922
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0129 0239 0261 0388 0426 0441 0462 0470 0521 0595 0733 0830 0883 0885 1202 1349 1412 1445 1586 1629 1646 1667 1857 1991 2007 2027 2049 2054 2160 2267 2268 2342 2347 2408 2743 2883 2897 3249 3256 3270 3303 3442 3446 3558 3615 3758 3760 3829 3916 3985 3991 4090 4292 4341 4354 4363 4447 4485 4497 4558 4625 4896 5049 5077 5079 5185 5359 5394 5420 5429 5464 5489 5531 5644 5835 5885 5894 5907 5939 6120 6218 6253 6441 6454 6475 6625 6626 6653 6686 6777 6887 6901 6965 7078 7118 7328 7415 7436 7552 7819 7824 7863 7934 7961 8057 8405 8587 8700 8770 8843 9098 9133 9136 9152 9188 9193 9300 9345 9385 9437 9498 9592 9631 9757 9859 9973
WIN WIN W-757 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Advertisement
12: 51 IST, February 19th 2024
WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
12: 52 IST, February 19th 2024
Kerala Lottery Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS-403
Advertisement
3: 41 IST, February 19th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
3: 46 IST, February 19th 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
Advertisement
3: 46 IST, February 19th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
12: 52 IST, February 19th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.