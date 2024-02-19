LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 19th, 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-757 Monday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No WR 544773

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
3: 51 IST, February 19th 2024

It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

3: 37 IST, February 19th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the WIN WIN W-757 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, February 3, will be released soon.

3: 39 IST, February 19th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

3: 38 IST, February 19th 2024

Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner

WR 544773 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: REMYA G

Agency No.: S 800

3: 38 IST, February 19th 2024

Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner

WV 872932 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: K S PRADEESH

Agency No.: A 2323

3: 20 IST, February 19th 2024

Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners

WN 121620

WO 410315

WP 268630

WR 543390

WS 880387

WT 756355

WU 403283

WV 666402

WW 289179

WX 218421

WY 232856

WZ 283195

3: 22 IST, February 19th 2024

CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 Lucky Winners

WN 544773

WO 544773

WP 544773

WS 544773

WT 544773

WU 544773

WV 544773

WW 544773

WX 544773

WY 544773

WZ 544773

3: 43 IST, February 19th 2024

WIN WIN W-757 Lucky 4th Prize Winner

0199  1167  2819  3302  5471  5609  5965  6119  6345  6559  6719  6955  7003  7140  7631  8131  8487  8559

3: 44 IST, February 19th 2024

WIN WIN W-757 Lucky 5th Prize Winner

1312  1785  1882  2850  2952  3341  4850  6511  6805  7214

3: 44 IST, February 19th 2024

WIN WIN W-757 Lucky 6th Prize Winner

0957  1146  1364  2463  2642  2913  3154  5582  5896  6215  6627  7200  7464  7846

3: 45 IST, February 19th 2024

WIN WIN W-757 Lucky 7th Prize Winner

0016  0030  0040  0235  0380  0427  0516  0705  0751  1273  1532  1643  1812  1877  1907  1916  1987  2045  2194  2293  2492  2704  2800  3082  3211  3271  3322  3353  3429  3817  4020  4179  4275  4300  4473  4555  4652  4727  4742  4805  4888  5085  5088  5186  5218  5269  5360  5386  5459  5504  5559  5614  5663  5884  5920  6678  6702  6730  7468  7469  7479  7485  7586  7947  8006  8128  8826  8840  8842  8912  8954  8982  9116  9144  9182  9265  9285  9308  9472  9537  9889  9922

 

3: 59 IST, February 19th 2024

WIN WIN W-757 Sunday Lucky 8th Prize Winners

0129  0239  0261  0388  0426  0441  0462  0470  0521  0595  0733  0830  0883  0885  1202  1349  1412  1445  1586  1629  1646  1667  1857  1991  2007  2027  2049  2054  2160  2267  2268  2342  2347  2408  2743  2883  2897  3249  3256  3270  3303  3442  3446  3558  3615  3758  3760  3829  3916  3985  3991  4090  4292  4341  4354  4363  4447  4485  4497  4558  4625  4896  5049  5077  5079  5185  5359  5394  5420  5429  5464  5489  5531  5644  5835  5885  5894  5907  5939  6120  6218  6253  6441  6454  6475  6625  6626  6653  6686  6777  6887  6901  6965  7078  7118  7328  7415  7436  7552  7819  7824  7863  7934  7961  8057  8405  8587  8700  8770  8843  9098  9133  9136  9152  9188  9193  9300  9345  9385  9437  9498  9592  9631  9757  9859  9973

12: 51 IST, February 19th 2024

3: 59 IST, February 19th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-757 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WR 544773

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WV 872932

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 121620 WO 410315 WP 268630 WR 543390 WS 880387 WT 756355 WU 403283 WV 666402 WW 289179 WX 218421 WY 232856 WZ 283195

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 544773 WO 544773 WP 544773 WS 544773 WT 544773 WU 544773 WV 544773 WW 544773 WX 544773 WY 544773 WZ 544773

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0199  1167  2819  3302  5471  5609  5965  6119  6345  6559  6719  6955  7003  7140  7631  8131  8487  8559

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1312  1785  1882  2850  2952  3341  4850  6511  6805  7214

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0957  1146  1364  2463  2642  2913  3154  5582  5896  6215  6627  7200  7464  7846

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0016  0030  0040  0235  0380  0427  0516  0705  0751  1273  1532  1643  1812  1877  1907  1916  1987  2045  2194  2293  2492  2704  2800  3082  3211  3271  3322  3353  3429  3817  4020  4179  4275  4300  4473  4555  4652  4727  4742  4805  4888  5085  5088  5186  5218  5269  5360  5386  5459  5504  5559  5614  5663  5884  5920  6678  6702  6730  7468  7469  7479  7485  7586  7947  8006  8128  8826  8840  8842  8912  8954  8982  9116  9144  9182  9265  9285  9308  9472  9537  9889  9922

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0129  0239  0261  0388  0426  0441  0462  0470  0521  0595  0733  0830  0883  0885  1202  1349  1412  1445  1586  1629  1646  1667  1857  1991  2007  2027  2049  2054  2160  2267  2268  2342  2347  2408  2743  2883  2897  3249  3256  3270  3303  3442  3446  3558  3615  3758  3760  3829  3916  3985  3991  4090  4292  4341  4354  4363  4447  4485  4497  4558  4625  4896  5049  5077  5079  5185  5359  5394  5420  5429  5464  5489  5531  5644  5835  5885  5894  5907  5939  6120  6218  6253  6441  6454  6475  6625  6626  6653  6686  6777  6887  6901  6965  7078  7118  7328  7415  7436  7552  7819  7824  7863  7934  7961  8057  8405  8587  8700  8770  8843  9098  9133  9136  9152  9188  9193  9300  9345  9385  9437  9498  9592  9631  9757  9859  9973

WIN WIN W-757 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

12: 51 IST, February 19th 2024

WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

12: 52 IST, February 19th 2024

Kerala Lottery Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS-403

3: 41 IST, February 19th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

3: 46 IST, February 19th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

3: 46 IST, February 19th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

12: 52 IST, February 19th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

