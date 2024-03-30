×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: DEAR SANDPIPER Draw 8 PM OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No 50D 09330

Nagaland Lottery Thursday, 28 March, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR LAKE DAY 6 PM, DEAR SANDPIPER EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Thursday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear LAKE 6 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear SANDPIPER 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
1: 13 IST, March 28th 2024

Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 41H 33548

8: 41 IST, March 29th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear LAKE 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 79C 37513

8: 42 IST, March 29th 2024

Nagaland Dear Lottery SANDPIPER 8 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 50D 09330

8: 42 IST, March 29th 2024

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 41H 33548

Nagaland DEAR LAKE Day 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 79C 37513

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER Evening 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 50D 09330

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 25 IST, March 28th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR LAKE DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR SANDPIPER EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

6: 26 IST, March 28th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lottery in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland Lottery Sambad is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece. Nagaland Lottery Today will also have 3 winners, Dear Mahanadi Winners,  Dear Lake Winners, Dear Sandpiper Winners. 

6: 26 IST, March 28th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 06:28 IST

