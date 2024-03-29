×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 29.03.24: DEAR MEGHNA Friday Draw 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 29 March, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear MOUNTAIN MORNING 6 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear SEAGULL MORNING 8 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
8: 15 IST, March 29th 2024

Dear MEGHNA Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

8: 15 IST, March 29th 2024

Dear MOUNTAIN Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

8: 16 IST, March 29th 2024

Dear SEAGULL Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

8: 17 IST, March 29th 2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dear MOUNTAIN 6 PM Lucky Draw Out: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dear SEAGULL 8 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

8: 17 IST, March 29th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

8: 17 IST, March 29th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

