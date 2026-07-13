Long Shadow of Empire: Experts to Examine India–UK Colonial Legacy at New Delhi Dialogue

New Delhi: As India and the United Kingdom embark on a new chapter in bilateral economic relations following the signing of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), leading historians, economists, trade policy experts and legal scholars will come together for a public dialogue titled "Terms of Trade: India, Britain, and the Long Shadow of Empire" on 17 July 2026 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Organised by Urzu Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the half-day conference will examine how history continues to shape contemporary trade, economic policy and diplomatic engagement between former colonial powers and post-colonial nations. Bringing together experts from diverse disciplines, the dialogue aims to foster informed, evidence-based discussion on the humanitarian, historical, economic and legal dimensions of India–UK relations in the context of the recently concluded FTA.

While the agreement has largely been discussed in terms of trade, investment and market access, the conference seeks to broaden the conversation by exploring how historical experiences, economic thought and public policy intersect in shaping modern international partnerships. Through expert-led discussions, participants will examine the evolving nature of bilateral relations and consider how history can inform future policymaking.

The conference will feature a distinguished panel of speakers representing economics, trade policy, history and constitutional law:

Advertisement

Dr. Charan Singh is an eminent economist and Founder-CEO of the EGROW Foundation. He has served as Chairman of Punjab & Sind Bank, Senior Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Research Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and faculty member at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. His work spans banking, financial sector reforms, macroeconomics and public policy.

Prof. Abhijit Das is one of India's foremost international trade policy experts, with more than two decades of experience in WTO negotiations and trade policy. Former Head of the Centre for WTO Studies at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), he has been part of India's official delegations to multiple WTO Ministerial Conferences and has authored several books and research publications on international trade and multilateral negotiations.

Advertisement

Prasenjit K. Basu is an economist, author and public policy commentator whose work focuses on macroeconomics, financial markets and long-term economic development. Author of India Reborn and Asia Reborn, he has advised governments, multinational corporations and financial institutions on economic policy and investment strategy.

Prof. Prabhu Mohapatra is a distinguished historian and former Professor and Head of the Department of History at the University of Delhi. Widely recognised for his scholarship on labour history, migration, colonial governance and modern South Asian history, his research has significantly contributed to understanding the socio-economic dimensions of colonial India.

Colin Gonsalves is a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India and Founder of the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN). One of India's leading constitutional and human rights lawyers, he has been associated with several landmark cases relating to labour rights, social justice, civil liberties and access to justice.

Chandini Jaswal is a Communications Team Member at the Museum of British Colonialism (UK–Kenya), a Core Team Member at Karwaan Heritage, India, and a Graduate Associate with the Association for Global Political Thought at Harvard University. Her research and public history work explore the intertwined histories of colonialism, memory, and the Indian subcontinent, with a particular focus on women's histories in early modern India, visual and material culture, and documented oral histories of the 1947 Partition.

The conference will be conducted as an interactive panel discussion followed by a moderated audience and media question-and-answer session. The event is expected to bring together policymakers, academics, researchers, diplomats, industry representatives, students, civil society organisations and members of the media for a multidisciplinary exchange of ideas.

Attendance is by prior registration and confirmed invitation.

Register yourself for the https://indiascolonialstory.org/event/roundtable for attending the event.

About Urzu Media:

Urzu Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an integrated media and communications company with nearly a decade of experience in conceptualising and delivering conferences, summits, public dialogues, awards, exhibitions and knowledge platforms across sectors including travel, tourism, technology, IT, startups, business, public policy and governance. The company works with industry leaders, policymakers, government institutions, academia and civil society to create high-impact platforms that foster meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange and stakeholder engagement.