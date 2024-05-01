Advertisement

May 1 holds special significance for the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat as it marks the foundation of these states, 67 years ago. While globally recognized as International Labour Day, Maharashtra and Gujarat commemorate this day annually to celebrate their existence.

History of May 1:

Following the Indian constitution's implementation, states were demarcated based on linguistic borders. Bombay was established as a state under the State Recognition Act of 1956, despite people speaking Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, and Kutchi. This linguistic amalgamation led to unrest.

Protests for separate states gained momentum, notably the Mahagujarat movement and the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. Responding to the agitation, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru declared Bombay a Union territory for five years in 1956.

Subsequently, the Lok Sabha approved a resolution advocating for a bilingual Bombay state. The Bombay Reorganisation Act was passed in March 1960, culminating in the division of Bombay into Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 1, 1960.

Significance:

The significance of Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day lies in the creation of separate administrative units for Marathi and Gujarati speakers, respectively. It commemorates the preservation of cultural heritage and acknowledges the achievements of these states. Celebrations include events, parades, and ceremonies showcasing the rich traditions and cultures of Maharashtra and Gujarat.