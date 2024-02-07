Advertisement

The road pothole issue is serious concern, not only in India, but in the whole world. A new viral news has taken the internet buzzing. A Malaysian man, Mahathir Aripin, recently took matters into his own hands to address a persisting road issue.

Feeling frustrated by the lack of action from officials, Aripin planted a banana tree in a pothole on the Jalan Sandakan-Lahad Datu road in the Sabah region. He shared a photo of the unconventional solution on his Facebook page, drawing attention to the problem.

The particular pothole, situated approximately 500 meters from the site of a tragic accident that claimed the life of a four-year-old girl, had been a cause for concern among locals. Aripin's symbolic gesture aimed to highlight the negligence and lack of timely repairs.

In a light-hearted comment on his Facebook post on January 29, Aripin mentioned the possibility of using tar in the future, expressing sympathy for fellow road users. He wrote, "I feel sorry for the road users. I'll cover it with tar next time."

The post gained significant traction, prompting the Sabah Public Works Department to take swift action. Authorities responded to the outcry, arriving at the location and promptly fixing the road. Reports indicated that the repair work was completed within hours of Aripin's social media post. Local authorities attributed the delayed repair to continuous rainfall in the region.