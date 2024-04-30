Advertisement

In the viral photo a black dog ended up becoming completely white two years after getting diagnosed with the rare medical condition.

It appears that the rare medical condition that famously affected Michael Jackson also affects animals as well. One dog owner can attest to this, as their pet dog Buster, a four-year-old black dog from Oklahoma, ended up turning completely white because of vitiligo.

His owner Matt Smith shared photos of Buster on social media comparing his black and white appearance over the years.

Smith shared on Reddit that Buster completely went from black to white in a span of 2.5 years due to a skin condition known as vitiligo.

Buster's vitiligo first showed up as patches around his eyes and chin. In less than nine months, his face was almost covered in white, giving him the appearance of a pup who played a little too long in the snow. Interested in keeping a record of the changes, Smith continued to dutifully photograph his dog.

“He would lose his black fur and new white fur would come in,” Smith wrote. “So there was a point in time where he was balding in areas until his fresh fluffy white fur grew in”

And now, the 4-year-old dog has gone from a completely black pup to an all-white dog.

People with vitiligo have expressed their love for this dog, and others have even drawn out some clever pop culture references. Could Buster's ink toner be low? One Redditor compared him to the journey of Gandalf, explaining his changes as going from “Buster the Gray” to “Buster the White.” Others referenced Michael Jackson, who was diagnosed with vitiligo. A Redditor summarized this loving comparison as “He protecc. He attacc. But most importantly, He He.”

