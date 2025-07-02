Muharram 2025: Holiday Date, School & Bank Closures Explained

Muharram 2025: Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar and the second-holiest month in the Hijri calendar after Ramadan, began on Friday, June 27. Shia Muslims mark this day by engaging in self-flagellation, poetry recitation, and acts of self-mortification to commemorate the death of Prophet Mohammed's grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Meanwhile, Sunni Muslims observe a fast, offer prayers, and give alms during this significant time.

Ashura to Be Observed on July 6

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, will be observed on Sunday, July 6, 2025. According to the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee, the crescent moon was sighted on June 26, marking the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram on June 27. As per the Gazette Holiday list, Ashura is recognized as the most significant day of the Islamic month and will be a public holiday.

Since Ashura falls on a Sunday this year, all public and private sector offices, banks, schools, post offices, and several private institutions will remain closed. Additionally, trading on India’s major stock exchanges will be suspended. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut across all segments, including equity, SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing), currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, and equity derivatives.

Heightened Security Measures in Uttar Pradesh and Beyond

In view of the upcoming Muharram processions, security has been significantly stepped up in several parts of the country. Reportedly, in Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), over 900 individuals have been placed under preventive restrictions to maintain peace and order.

Authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that anyone attempting to incite conflict or disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with similarly and could face the forfeiture of their surety bonds if they are found guilty of causing unrest.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna has issued statewide directives to ensure peaceful observance. All police units have been instructed to:

Deny permission for new processional routes or rituals. Ban the display of weapons during Muharram processions. Conduct regular morning patrols. Remove objectionable posters Deploy CCTV and drone surveillance.