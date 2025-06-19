Mumbai Gears Up for a New Metro Line: Route, Stations And Timeline

Mumbai: As Mumbai’s population continues to grow, the city’s existing transport network is struggling to keep up, especially for residents in the distant suburbs. To tackle this mounting pressure, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is introducing Metro Line 14, popularly known as the Magenta Line. Stretching nearly 45 km, the new line will connect Kanjurmarg in Mumbai to Badlapur in Thane district, reducing travel time from two hours to under one and is expected to serve over 7 lakh commuters daily.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 18,000 crore. The construction of this metro line is proposed to follow the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Private firms have until 28 July to submit their bids. Moreover, it has received technical clearance based on a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by Milan Metro and reviewed by IIT Bombay. The final approval from the state government is awaited, after which the tendering process will begin.

The route of this metro line will include around 40 stations including major stops like Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Mahape, Ghansoli, Ambernath and Badlapur. These stations will significantly enhance connectivity between major residential and industrial hubs. Kanjurmarg will also serve as an interchange point with other metro lines, further boosting connectivity.

The proposed Metro Line 14 is expected to pass through ecologically sensitive regions such as the Parsik Hills and the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, making environmental responsibility a key focus of the project.

In response, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already cleared several regulatory stages and is currently appointing consultants to conduct a detailed study of the project's environmental and forest impacts. These assessments will guide necessary precautions to ensure minimal ecological disruption and regulatory compliance.