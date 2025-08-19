Mumbai Rains: BMC Declares Day Off For Govt, Semi-Govt Offices Amid Heavy Downpour, Suggests Working From Home For Private Companies

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised private offices to permit employees to work from home, with the exception of those in emergency and critical services, and on Tuesday announced a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for exceptionally heavy rains in Mumbai and its outskirts, which induced the decision.

BMC stated in its directive that, depending on the nature of their work, the affected offices and companies should immediately urge their staff to work from home. Furthermore, Mumbai is being lashed by constant, intense rain. The residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were also urged by the civic organization to refrain from needless travel.

“In this context, Except for essential services, all governments, semi-government offices, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Offices in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area have been declared an off today by the Municipal Corporation in its capacity as the District Disaster management Authority, Furthermore, all private offices and establishments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are urgently requested to instruct their employees to work from home”.

In the meantime, waterlogging occurred in a number of locations in the early hours after intense downpours, including Bandra Khar Link Road, Chembur, Vasai-Virar, and Chunabhatti. Officials said that during the last 24 hours, more than 250 mm of rain fell on several areas of Mumbai.

CPRO Central Railway, Swapnil Nila stated, “Heavy rain started after 5 AM on Mumbai's Central Railway and Harbour Railway lines The water level of the Mithi River is touching around 3.1-3.2 meters, which means if the rain continues, there is a possibility of waterlogging at some places on the Harbour Line. Currently, train services on both the Main and Harbour lines are running about 15 minutes late. Train services are delayed but have not been stopped anywhere. Due to the heavy rain, schools and colleges have been closed, which has also led to a decrease in the number of passengers.”