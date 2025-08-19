India Asia Cup Squad And Women's CWC Squad Announcement Highlights: BCCI Unveils Two Teams On The Hunt For World Cup Glory

Harmanpreet Kaur and Suryakumar Yadav | Image: BCCI

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Highlights: India has announced a full 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup that is scheduled to be played in the UAE, starting next month. Suryakumar Yadav, who has cleared his fitness tests, will lead the team in the upcoming continental tournament. Shubman Gill has been named as his deputy. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer have not made it to the Indian squad. India open their campaign on September 10, 2025, with a match against the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian women's squad for the ICC Women's CWC has also been announced