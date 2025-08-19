India Asia Cup Squad And Women's CWC Squad Announcement Highlights: BCCI Unveils Two Teams On The Hunt For World Cup Glory

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Highlights: India has announced a full 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup that is scheduled to be played in the UAE, starting next month. Suryakumar Yadav, who has cleared his fitness tests, will lead the team in the upcoming continental tournament. Shubman Gill has been named as his deputy. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer have not made it to the Indian squad. India open their campaign on September 10, 2025, with a match against the United Arab Emirates.
The Indian women's squad for the ICC Women's CWC has also been announced
India Women's WC Squad Selection LIVE: Here's India's squad for the women's World Cup
India Women's WC Squad Selection LIVE: Here's a look at India women's squad for Australia series
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti
India Women For CWC 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: The Women's selection committee has arrived at the BCCI headquarters, and the announcement will be made shortly.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: After the Asia Cup squad, all eyes are now on the Team India women's squad for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: “He has played really well in the IPL. He stepped in as a concussion replacement in the Pune game, was MoM in the last game he played for India. We ack his skills, he's got the skill for the T20 format, we know he can deliver,” Suryakumar said at the press conference, per ESPNCricinfo.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: The BCCI selectors have snubbed Shreyas Iyer despite his performance recently. He wasn't even named in the stand-bys, which may stir a debate. Here's what Agarkar said regarding the snub.
“Again, no fault of his. You have got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, Shreyas will have to wait for his chance,” Ajit Agarkar said during the press conference, per ESPNcricinfo.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: "I don't think there's any written plan. Been a nice break after the England series. Physios, team management has been in touch. Clearly, we want him available for all the big games. There are WCs, CT, big series like England, Australia - you want him available.
Because he's picked up injuries over the last 2-3 years, because of how special and unique it is - it won't change. Based on how he's feeling and how we require him, we hope he's available more often than not," Agarkar said on Bumrah, per ESPNCricinfo.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Ajit Agarkar and Suryakumar Yadav have named five standbys for the Asia Cup including the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar clearly said that India might require the services of Rinku Singh as the extra batter and hence he has been picked to play a certain kind of role in the Asia Cup
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite having better numbers as compared to Shubman Gill hasn't been given a place in the Indian T20I team. Shubman Gill amassed more than 700 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and it played a major role in him being appointed as the vice-captain of the side
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: 10 innings, 439 runs and an average of 73.1. These numbers validate how explosive Tilak Varma can be. Unfortunately for him, he struggled against slower balls and on tricky tracks in the IPL this year.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Shreyas Iyer has been in the form of his life and it won't be very smart of the Indian Team management to leave him behind. If Shreyas ends up getting picked, he will be well suited to play at the number three spot and that will create a straight conflict between him and Tilak Varma. In the new T20I setup, Surya and Tilak have been constantly swapping between number three and number four.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: India are scheduled to play almost 20 T20Is before the start of the World T20, but it will all depend on the outcome of India's Asia Cup campaign
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have opened for India in 12 T20I matches. They amassed a total of 267 runs at an average of 22.2
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Axar Patel performed really well as the skipper of the Delhi Capitals in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League that was played earlier this year. The Indian Team management recently appointed Axar Patel as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy and there is no good reason for the team management to appoint someone else
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have been solid as India's openers in the T20I format. The duo brings in a lot of firepower to the team. Jaiswal might be picked in the team as a reserve opener, but he will not start. Despite being a highly gifted batter, the pole position isn't guaranteed for the Indian southpaw.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Gill has been outstanding so far and there are no doubts about it, but the young Indian Test skipper is likely to miss out. Mohammed Siraj is another star player who doesn't look like making a cut in the squad that is to be announced for the Asia Cup.
India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: The Indian team management will have to identify and designate clear roles to the players ahead of the Asia Cup. If Bumrah ends up getting picked, then either Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh will make it to the playing XI. The duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh played a huge role in India winning the World T20 last year, but as far as Harshit Rana is concerned, even he is effective with the new ball.
India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have a tough time in picking the backup opener and the backup pacers. It will be interesting to see if they pick Shubman Gill and try to fit him in the playing XI
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: India's women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has reached the BCCI headquarters for India's Women's World Cup squad unveiling
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Shivam Dube had started his India career as a fast bowling all-rounder, but for the past few years, he has given up on his bowling duties and performs just as a part-time bowler. India do need a backup for Hardik Pandya and unfortunately for them, Nitish Reddy has been nursing an injury, this opens up a chance for Shivam Dube to be included in the Indian team
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Nitish Reddy might have been India's preferred backup for Hardik Pandya, but he is currently nursing a knee ligament injury which he sustained during the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: According to multiple reports the BCCI has opted out of picking 17-member team for the Asia Cup and will go ahead with just 15 players. An official conformation on the same is awaited
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Here's a look at India's victorious 2023 campaign
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: As far as the ICC tournaments go, teams are allowed to pick 15 players for any global tournament, but this is not the case with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments. The ACC allows every team to pick 17 players in their squad.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: As the debate for India's reserve opener heats up, lets have a statistical comparison between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's numbers in the shortest format of the game.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Amid all the ongoing criticism, former chairman of selectors of the Indian men's team, Chetan Sharma has backed Jasprit Bumrah's workload and has said that the players should always listen to the physios in order to avoid career-threatening injuries
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Jitesh Sharma has been in and around the Indian T20I team for quite sometime now, but he has failed to cement his place. This year, the young wicketkeeper-batsman enjoyed a great run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While batting lower down the order Jitesh sored 261 runs from 15 matches and is one of the favourites to be the reserve wicketkeeper-batsman
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Former India opener Aakash Chopra has named his T20I side and has made some surprising picks
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas lyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Abhishek Sharma as the opener of India's T20I team at the top of the order has scored two fifties and two centuries. Sharma, the destructive southpaw has scored a total of 535 runs so far with a strike rate of 193.85
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Here's India's predicted squad for the much-awaited women's ODI World Cup
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Here's a look at India's Group Stage fixtures for the Women's World Cup
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: The Indian women's team have continued to choke on the global stage for the past four editions now. Prior to the Women's ODI WC, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that the team will give its 100% and try break the World Cup jinx.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared some Behind The Scenes footages from India women's training for the Women's World Cup
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Ravi Bishnoi might find himself in a bit of turmoil. If the selectors decide to include Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi might find himself out of the Indian squad. Bishnoi has been one of the permanent members in India's T20I squad but things might take a different turn this time around
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: After Rohit Sharma stepped down as the T20I skipper last year, Suryakumar Yadav was handed the leadership duties. Here's how he has fared as the skipper of the Indian Team
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have been India's invincible Top 3 for sometime now. Here's a brief look at how they have performed over vthe past year
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: With Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah almost certain to make the cut, the Indian team management will have to think about a reserve seamer. The climate in UAE will test the Indian bowlers and an injury to any of the pacers can easily derail their campaign. With reports of Mohammed Siraj missing the cut, Harshit Rana is one of the frontrunners to be included in the side.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: As we wait for the squad to be announced, let's have a look at India's predicted XI for the Asia Cup.
Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Mohammed Siraj
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: The role of a finisher in a T20I game can't be ignored and at the moment, Rinku Singh fits bill completely. Despite having a solid batting, India will need a finisher who can add enough firepower. Rinku Singh is a seasoned IPL campaigner and he has rescued his franchise KKR on many occasions. The left-handed batter might find a place in the Indian squad considering the fact that he can hit the long ball and clear the boundaries at will.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: India had defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the finals of Asia Cup 2023. The ‘Men in Blue’ are now eyeing their second consecutive Asia Cup which will be played in the T20I format
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: The combination of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav might be a potent weapon for India. A chinaman and a mystery spinner might just be the way to go for India on the slow UAE tracks. Chakaravarthy had playe a huge part in India winning the Champions Trophy earlier this year.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: The squad that will be announced today holds a greater significance. The squad that the BCCI announces will not only indicate towards India's plans for the Asia Cup, but it will also give a subtle hint about India's roadmap for the World T20 that is scheduled to be played next year.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Despite a stellar performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, KL Rahul might not find a place for himself in the T20I squad that is to be picked for the Asia Cup. Predominantly an opener, Rahul can neither be picked as the backup opener nor as the spare wicketkeeper. Rahul's strike rate in the shortest format of the game might also go against him.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra hailed Jasprit Bumrah as a generational bowler. Chopra feels that if Bumrah is fit, then he should definitely be picked for the Asia Cup
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Considering how slow the wickets in the UAE are going to be, Kuldeep Yadav will India's primary weapon. The Chinaman was picked in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, but he did not get even one game to play
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Pakistan chief selector Aaqib Javed has said that Salman Agha and his men are well prepared to beat India. Javed also said that the Pakistan squad that he picked for the Asia Cup can beat any team
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Ex-India player Kedar Jadhav wants the Indian players to boycott their Asia Cup game against Pakistan. With Operation Sindoor still on, cricket fans have been demanding the BCCI cancel the India vs Pakistan game.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Before the much-awaited squad announcement, let's have a look at India's group stage schedule for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are the sure starters in the T20I team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now have the headache of deciding India's backup opener. Though there are strong rumours around Shubman Gill's selection, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the frontrunner, considering the fact that he was also included in the T20I squad that won the World Cup lastb year in Barbados.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Mohammed Siraj was nothing but exceptional in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The star pacer bowled over 1000 deliveries in the five-match Test series that concluded earlier this month. With likes of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20I squad, the selectors might find it difficult to pick Mohammed Siraj in India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: As it has been the case traditionally, the wickets in the UAE are going to favour the spinners. The balls grips and turns and it makes life difficult for the batters. India might go spin heavy in their squad composition and this will boost their chances of winning the tournament.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Former India player Mohammed Kaif picked his Indian squad for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup and he made some very intereseting choices. Let's have a look at the players that he oicked.
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: India have the luxury of having the services of someone like a Hardik Pandya who is equally good with the ball and the bat. Earlier this year, the star all-rounder opened proceedings for India with the new ball. Hardik is a very decent bowler and if he shares the new ball bowling duties with Jasprit Bumrah, it shouldn't come as a surprise for many.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Shreyas Iyer has been in some exceptional form in the past six months. Iyer made the most of his chances not only with the bat in his hands but also the skipper of the Punjab Kings in the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Iyer amassed a total of 604 runs from the 17 matches that he played in the Indian Premier League this year, but Tilak Varma looks firmly settled on the number three side and it might be difficult or Iyer to register a comeback.,
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Former India captain and the winner of the 1983 World Cup Sunil Gavaskar has raised some valid questions about Jasprit Bumrah's workload. According to Gavaskar the BCCI and the stakeholders of the Indian team should prioritize the series in which they feel Bumrah should play.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah played his last T20I for India in the finals of the World T20 that India ended up winning against South Africa in 2024. Bumrah did play the IPL after returning from an injury. Several reports claim that Bumrah has expressed his desire to play the Asia Cup. Bumrah's inclusion will be a huge boost for India and their chances of winning the Asia Cup.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Decent batter, decent bowler and a decent fielder, Washington Sundar ticks all the boxes that a team wants from its all-rounder. Sundar is technically sound with the bat and he proved it in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Sundar's inclusion in India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup will not only bolster their bowling, but it will also add much needed strength to their batting
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Rajasthan Royals' star batter Riyan Parag, who had a very decent IPL this year might miss out. India have a very strong middle order which comprises the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Parag is gearing up to represent East Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Former India opener and the winner of the 1983 World Cup Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that Viabhav Suryavanshi should be included in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. Suyavanshi showcased his brute hitting abilities at the top of the order while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL earlier this year.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Sanju Samson is a sure starter in India's XI for the Asia Cup, but he needs someone as his backup. With Rishabh Pant injured, the selection committee will either pick Dhruv Jurel or Jitesh Sharma as the backup keeper-batsman. Jurel was a part of the Indian squad in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, whereas Dhruv Jurel had a stellar IPL season that makes him a worthy contender to be picked in the Indian T20I team.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Before the suspense ends, here's a look at India's predicted squad for the Asia Cup
Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: The star wicketkeeper-batsman had fractured his foot in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and is currently nursing his injury. Pant will not be a part of India's Asia Cup squad that travels to UAE next month for the much-awaited Asia Cup
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection LIVE: Shubman Gill had been nothing but stellar in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The Indian Test skipper had amassed over 700 runs in the series. Shubman Gill played his last T20I match in 2024. India already have a settled opening pair in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, considering this, even if Gill is picked, he will be the reserve opener
