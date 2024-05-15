Advertisement

National Dengue day 2024: The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has declared National Dengue Day to raise public awareness of the condition.

On this day, the government's strategy for managing the sickness before it spreads is evaluated, as well as the efforts taken to avert the pandemic.

Advertisement

Dengue fever is still widespread in over 100 countries, thus it is critical that people understand the disease's symptoms and take steps to prevent its spread.

To ensure that the public is well-informed on disease symptoms, causes, and prevention, the government organises a number of public education and surveillance initiatives.

Advertisement

Let's Understand: What is Dengue?

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitos. It can cause influenza-like symptoms such as a high fever, headache, and severe muscle and joint pain. Dengue fever cases have grown in recent decades.

Advertisement

Symptoms of Dengue:

A dengue patient may face any of these mild or strong symptoms such as, Headache, Joint or muscle pain, Nausea, Vomiting, Swollen glands, Pain behind the eyes, Rash etc.

Advertisement

In accordance to the World Health Organisation, a vaccination alone is ineffective in reducing dengue fever in places where the disease is prevalent.

It is crucial to control the mosquito population and human exposure, which is the most important aspect of preventive measures. Proper clothes may reduce the quantity of exposed skin.

Advertisement

Dengue Vaccine:

Sanofi Pasteur produced the first dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia® (CYD-TDV), which was licenced in December 2015.

Advertisement