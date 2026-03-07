Navi Mumbai Airport To Showcase 'Future Of Aviation' Insights At Mumbai’s Upcoming Event

Mumbai: India’s aviation industry is set for a major transformation, with the government planning to develop new airports and upgrade existing infrastructure to cater to the growing demand for air travel. As the nation races to become the world’s third-largest aviation market, dozens of cities are witnessing the emergence of aerotropolis zones and the rapid expansion of existing terminals, under ambitious initiatives like the UDAN scheme and the privatisation of major hubs. However, the speed of development is colliding with some serious challenges, including urban density and land scarcity, turning every new runway and terminal into a puzzle of engineering and social negotiation.

Such projects face several challenges, including environmental clearances and land acquisition hurdles, topographical challenges, and integrating these new structures with existing city infrastructure, such as metro lines, high-speed expressways and others. To overcome these roadblocks, the aviation sector is turning toward ‘Greenfield’ models and cutting-edge digital technology to streamline construction.

By using Building Information Modelling (BIM) and AI-driven project management, developers can now predict structural bottlenecks before they occur on-site. Additionally, there is a renewed focus on sustainable ‘Green Airports’, where developers are integrating solar farms and rainwater harvesting systems directly into the construction phase to meet stringent environmental standards while reducing long-term operational costs.

Meanwhile, against this backdrop, Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) has joined hands with Media Fusion for Airport 360 Expo 2026, scheduled to take place on April 23-24 in Mumbai, an event that brings together aviation leaders, policymakers, and technology providers to discuss the future of airport development and operations.

Advertisement

The event is expecting the participation of over 2200 aviation professionals, 62 international exhibitors, and more than 50 industry speakers. The event will focus on emerging solutions across terminal development, airside operations, ground handling, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), passenger experience, and sustainability.

According to Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion, India's aviation market is set to grow beyond $26 billion by 2030, with passenger volumes projected to reach 600 million annually. "The need for integrated solutions across airports, connectivity, and operations has never been greater," he said, outlining the importance of NMIAL's participation in the event.

Advertisement

CEO of NMIAL Capt. BVJK Sharma signed the agreement with Patrawala. The experts asserted that with more than 50 new airports under development in India and flight movements projected to exceed two million annually by 2035, the need for integrated solutions has become imperative.