Published 11:51 IST, September 6th 2024
Noida Authority to Launch 100 Electric Buses on 27 Routes: Check the Routes and Expected Launch Date
The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Urban Transport has directed the Noida Authority to create an action plan for deploying 100 electric buses in the city.
- Info
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
These buses will operate on 13 routes in Noida, nine in Greater Noida, and five along the Yamuna Expressway | Image: Unsplash/rep image
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:39 IST, September 6th 2024