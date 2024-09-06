sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • Info /
  • Noida Authority to Launch 100 Electric Buses on 27 Routes: Check the Routes and Expected Launch Date

Published 11:51 IST, September 6th 2024

Noida Authority to Launch 100 Electric Buses on 27 Routes: Check the Routes and Expected Launch Date

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Urban Transport has directed the Noida Authority to create an action plan for deploying 100 electric buses in the city.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Electric bus
These buses will operate on 13 routes in Noida, nine in Greater Noida, and five along the Yamuna Expressway | Image: Unsplash/rep image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:39 IST, September 6th 2024