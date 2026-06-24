North India's First AI Experience Center Opens At Hindustan Campus In Mathura

Mathura: Hindustan Campus has inaugurated what it describes as North India's first AI Experience Center, an initiative aimed at helping students explore career possibilities through artificial intelligence-driven simulations and digital experiences.

The center has been developed to provide students with a technology-enabled platform where they can visualize potential career paths and gain exposure to emerging AI applications. According to the institution, the idea emerged during discussions among academic leaders who observed that many students often find it difficult to connect present educational choices with long-term career outcomes.

The initiative was conceptualized by Gaurav A. Sonbhadra, Director – External Affairs, Sharda Group, and Manish Gupta, Director of Administration. The project seeks to use artificial intelligence as a tool for career awareness, student engagement and experiential learning.

The AI Experience Center allows students to create AI-generated digital avatars and explore simulated future scenarios aligned with their career aspirations. Using immersive technologies and personalized visual experiences, students can view representations of potential professional journeys across fields such as entrepreneurship, innovation, business and technology.

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Speaking about the initiative, Gaurav A. Sonbhadra said that the objective is to help students better understand the connection between their efforts today and future opportunities. He noted that artificial intelligence provides a unique way to make career planning more engaging and relatable for young learners.

The center operates around the theme, "Passion Hai To Possible Hai", and combines elements of artificial intelligence, experiential learning and career visualization. Educational experts have increasingly emphasized the importance of introducing students to emerging technologies at an early stage as industries continue to evolve through automation and digital transformation.

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Manish Gupta said the initiative is intended to encourage students to think about their future goals in a structured manner while understanding the importance of continuous learning and skill development.

As artificial intelligence continues to influence sectors ranging from education and healthcare to business and technology, institutions are exploring new ways to integrate such technologies into learning environments. The AI Experience Center reflects a broader trend of using immersive and interactive tools to enhance student engagement and career readiness.