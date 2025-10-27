Odisha Issues Travel Advisory For Tourists and General Public On Cyclone 'Montha' | Check Key Points

Chennai: The Indian east coast is on high alert as the cyclonic storm ‘Montha’, currently hovering over Bay of Bengal, is predicted to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' and make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of Tuesday, October 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds as the storm approaches. In anticipation of the severe weather conditions, authorities in Andhra Pradesh have declared a two-day holiday for schools in some areas in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and West Godavari.

The storm's impact will not be limited to Andhra Pradesh, the IMD warned. The weather department has also predicted heavy rain in the coastal areas in Odisha, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, an Orange Alert has been issued for districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet.

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has issued a travel advisory urging tourists and the general public to take extreme caution when planning any travel to regions in coastal Odisha during the period of October 28th to 31st, 2025.

State governments are implementing emergency measures, including the deployment of disaster management teams and the establishment of control rooms, to reduce potential damage. The public in regions likely to be affected due to the cyclone have been strongly advised to follow official weather bulletins from the IMD and OSDMA and adhere strictly to instructions from local authorities. Fishermen have been warned not to travel into the rough seas as the cyclone moves closer to the mainland.

Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Key Points: