Updated 27 October 2025 at 19:51 IST
Odisha Issues Travel Advisory For Tourists and General Public On Cyclone 'Montha' | Check Key Points
The IMD said the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a “cyclonic storm” on 26 October. It will further turn into a “severe cyclonic storm” by 28 October.
- Utility News
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
Chennai: The Indian east coast is on high alert as the cyclonic storm ‘Montha’, currently hovering over Bay of Bengal, is predicted to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' and make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of Tuesday, October 28.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds as the storm approaches. In anticipation of the severe weather conditions, authorities in Andhra Pradesh have declared a two-day holiday for schools in some areas in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and West Godavari.
The storm's impact will not be limited to Andhra Pradesh, the IMD warned. The weather department has also predicted heavy rain in the coastal areas in Odisha, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.
In Tamil Nadu, an Orange Alert has been issued for districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet.
Advertisement
The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has issued a travel advisory urging tourists and the general public to take extreme caution when planning any travel to regions in coastal Odisha during the period of October 28th to 31st, 2025.
State governments are implementing emergency measures, including the deployment of disaster management teams and the establishment of control rooms, to reduce potential damage. The public in regions likely to be affected due to the cyclone have been strongly advised to follow official weather bulletins from the IMD and OSDMA and adhere strictly to instructions from local authorities. Fishermen have been warned not to travel into the rough seas as the cyclone moves closer to the mainland.
Advertisement
Here are some key points to keep in mind:
Key Points:
- Tourists and the General Public have been advised to postpone travel plans to coastal districts and cyclone-prone areas of Odisha until the situation normalizes.
- They have been asked to stay away from beaches and not indulge in water-based activities.
- They have been advised to remain indoors during high winds and heavy rainfall.
- Public transport services like buses, trains, and flights may be temporarily suspended. Official updates should be checked before planning any movement.
- Authorities have asked people to keep mobile phones fully charged and store important helpline numbers such as of police, District Administration, etc.
- If asked by authorities, people have to move to designated safe shelters immediately.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 19:51 IST