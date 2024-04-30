The fruit seller video goes viral on the internet. | Image:Instagram

Viral Video: We have been woken up many times by the strange noises made by fruit and vegetable hawkers running down our lane. Indian street food vendors are known for their creative marketing skills, but this particular vendor went above and beyond to capture attention.

A food vlogger shared a video on Instagram featuring a fruit seller with a unique marketing approach, shocking the internet and causing the video to go viral.

Vlogger Amar Sirohi posted the video on his Instagram page 'foodie_incarnate'. The fruit seller screams and howls while showing off his fruits - mostly melons. He looks like he is going to war before cutting a watermelon. He bangs a metal tray on his head and a watermelon.

In the viral video, he even kisses the watermelon. "What do you think he is doing: Overacting or Marketing?" the caption in the post asks the viewers.

The viral video crossed over one million views and 60k+ likes, the viral video shocked the viewers, thousands of whom left comments on the post.

Here are the few comments on that viral video:

"He is overacting, obviously, not marketing."

"Marketing strategy."

"Marketing ke liye overacting (Overacting for marketing)."

"Overacting for sure"

"I think this is totally overacting."

"Overacting woh kar rha hai, marketing aap kar rhe ho. “

"Whatever... He's entertaining kids."

"My mental health in exams."