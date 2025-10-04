Hyderabad Man, Who Went To US For Higher Studies, Shot Dead in Dallas

Telangana Man, Who Went To US For Higher Studies, Shot Dead | Image: Republic

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad, Telangana, was reportedly shot dead in Dallas, USA, by an unidentified assailant on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Pole Chandrashekhar, was a 28-year-old resident of LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

According to reports, he had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in India and had gone to the United States to pursue higher studies in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Dallas.

He was working at a gas station when the incident occurred.

The family of the deceased confirmed the incident and urged the government to assist in repatriating his body to Hyderabad.

"We learned that our brother was shot dead yesterday in Dallas. Some unidentified men shot him while he was working at a gas station. I request the Indian government, the Indian Embassy, the Telangana government, and our Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take immediate steps to repatriate our brother's body to Hyderabad," the victim's brother said.

"I appeal to the government with folded hands to intervene and help us," he added.

Local MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao visited Chandrashekhar’s family to offer their condolences.

In a post on his X handle, T. Harish Rao wrote, "It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from LB Nagar who completed BDS and went to Dallas, USA, for higher studies, was killed in a shooting by miscreants early this morning."

"The pain that the parents are enduring, knowing that their son, whom they believed would achieve great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family," the post added.

He also urged the government to take immediate action to repatriate the victim’s body.

"On behalf of BRS, we demand that the state government take initiative and make every effort to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible," he wrote in his X post.