Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's 60th birthday: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lead wishes on SRMD's Big Day

Union Defence Minister and Gujarat's Chief Minister and Finance Minister hail the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur founder's contribution to spiritual awakening and seva

Mumbai, 26 September 2026: Leaders from across the country marked the 60th birthday of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai were among those who shared messages of respect and good wishes on social media.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh described the occasion as a celebration of "a life devoted to wisdom, devotion and selfless service." He said Gurudevshri's contribution to spiritual awakening and knowledge "continues to illuminate countless lives across the world." He extended his heartfelt greetings and expressed hope that Gurudevshri's wisdom, compassion and devotion would continue to guide humanity towards greater peace, harmony and inner awakening. His post included a photograph of him with Gurudevshri.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel posted his greetings in Gujarati on X, tagging @SRMDharampur. He said Gurudevshri's spiritual guidance for self-awakening, compassion for all living beings and the welfare of all continues to reach society without pause. He also prayed for Gurudevshri's good health and long life. The Chief Minister shared a photograph of himself greeting Gurudevshri at an SRMD event.

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Gujarat Finance Minister and Pardi MLA Kanubhai Desai paid tribute on Instagram to Gurudevshri's 60 years of sadhana. He wrote that Gurudevshri had made supreme devotion to Shrimad Rajchandraji the purpose of his life and carried Shrimad Rajchandraji's timeless message across the world. Desai said Gurudevshri had not only spread his Guru's teachings but had also turned them into a living stream of service, spiritual practice and human welfare. He conveyed his heartfelt wishes to SRMD on the sacred occasion of the Shashtipurti.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's birthday was marked in Mumbai with Aho Gurudev, a two-day celebration held on 25 and 26 September at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC.

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