Pune to Experience 24-Hour Water Cut: Check If Your Area Will Be Affected on April 3

Updated April 1st 2025, 10:19 IST
Pune: Pune residents are set to face a full-day water cut on Thursday, April 3, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a temporary suspension of water supply due to crucial maintenance work. The supply is expected to resume on April 4; however, residents should be prepared for low water pressure and potential delays in some areas.
Peth areas, Bibvewadi, Mukundnagar, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Ganagdham, Deccan, Chintamaninagar, Shivajinagar, Dattanagar, Swargate, Santoshnagar, Katraj, Telco Colony, Sukhsagar Nagar, Indraprastha, Greenpark, Ashrafnagar, Anandnagar, Sinhagad Road, Dhayari, Bharti University Campus, Viman Nagar, Lohegaon, Vadgoan Sheri, Yerawada, Vishrantwadi, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, Mohan Nagar, Warje Malwadi, Kothrud, Hingne, Dhananjay Society, Baner, Chankar Mala, Gokhale Nagar, Model Colony, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Koregaon Park, Race Course, Camp, and more.
Apart from the residential areas, the maintenance work is expected to disrupt the operation of several major water pumping stations throughout the city, including:
Wadgaon Water Works
Old Parvati and New Parvati Water Works
Holkar Water Works
Lakshar Water Works
Bhama Akshed Water Works
The PMC urges all residents to make necessary preparations ahead of the water cut. While efforts will be made to restore water supply promptly on April 4, the public is advised to remain patient as there may be instances of low water pressure or delays.
The PMC is working to minimize inconvenience and ensures that the maintenance work will improve water supply in the long run.
Published April 1st 2025, 10:19 IST