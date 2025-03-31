2025 Heatwave Alert: IMD Warns of Unprecedented Summer, With 2 Months Set to Break Records

Weather Update: Experts predict northwest India might face twice the usual number of heatwave days. | Image: X

Weather Update: India is set to experience a hotter-than-usual summer from April to June, with a significant rise in heatwave days across central, eastern, and northwestern plains, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday that most regions will witness higher-than-normal maximum and minimum temperatures, except for certain areas in western and eastern India, where temperatures may remain near normal.

Increase in Heatwave Days Across Multiple States

The IMD forecasts that states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat , Haryana , Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra , Uttar Pradesh, Bihar , Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha , Chhattisgarh , Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will experience above-normal heatwave days.

"From April to June, most parts of north and east India, central India, and the plains of northwest India are expected to see two to four more heatwave days than usual," Mohapatra said.

Typically, India records around four to seven heatwave days in this period. However, experts predict northwest India might face twice the usual number of heatwave days, with some areas experiencing up to 10 heatwave days.

April to Bring Elevated Temperatures Across Most Regions

IMD predicts that April will see higher-than-usual maximum temperatures in most parts of the country. However, some areas in the extreme southern and northwestern regions may experience normal temperatures.

Minimum temperatures will also be above normal across most of India, except for a few locations in the northwest and northeast, where temperatures may be near or slightly below normal.

Power Demand to Surge Amid Rising Heat Stress

With an increase in heatwave days, experts warn that India must prepare for a 9-10% rise in peak electricity demand this summer. Last year, on May 30, India’s all-time high electricity demand reached 250 gigawatts, 6.3% higher than projections.