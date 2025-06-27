Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Full Guide To Traffic Rules, Security Measures & Essential Tips For Devotees

Puri Rath Yatra 2025: The much-anticipated Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath is in full swing in Puri, drawing thousands of devotees from all over the country. To ensure a seamless and safe celebration, the Odisha government and local police have put together comprehensive traffic and security plans.

Traffic Advisory: Routes And Parking

To handle the rush of devotees and vehicles, the Puri Police have shared a thorough traffic plan:

Tourist buses from Bhubaneswar are allowed to park at Malatipatpur, buses from Brahmagiri are to use the Flourish India Parking area and buses from Konark are to park near the Swami Narayan Temple.

Regular buses from Bhubaneswar, Konark, and Brahmagiri have to drop off passengers at the Talabania Bus Stand and follow the designated return route.

Light Vehicles (LMV) like cars from Bhubaneswar have been allotted parking at OLA Guest House, Helipad, ITI College, and overflow parking near Sterling. Vehicles coming from other directions have to park near Talabania.

Two-Wheelers from Bhubaneswar and Brahmagiri are to park at Old Jagannath Ballav and Helipad while those arriving from Konark have to use the Blue Flag Beach and Hotel Neelachal Ashok grounds.

Shuttle services will be available to help devotees travel from parking areas to the temple. Additionally, no vehicles will be allowed on the Grand Road, as well as several connecting routes around the Jagannath Temple.

Security Measures

To ensure the safety of devotees, more than 200 police platoons and 8 paramilitary companies are on duty. NSG snipers, bomb squads and anti-drone systems are actively working along with 275 AI-powered CCTV cameras monitoring the city in real time.

Key Rules For Visitors

Here are the do’s and don'ts while visiting the Puri Yatra 2025: