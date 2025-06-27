Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra 2025: Did You Know This Fascinating Tale Associated With the Ancient Festival

Ratha Yatra 2025: Did You Know This Fascinating Tale Associated With the Ancient Festival | Image: X

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025: The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the oldest Hindu festivals. The festival celebrates Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and his sister Devi Subhadra as they travel annually from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

This grand chariot procession of deities takes place in the sacred town of Puri, located in the eastern Indian state of Odisha. It is a one-of-a-kind experience and attracts devotees from around the world every year. This year, the Rath Yatra officially started on June 27.

The tale of Jagannath is primarily detailed in the Skanda Purana. However, the incomplete idol of the deity carries a deeper legend with stories from locals and holy books. One of the famous stories is of the Brahmin Vidyapati and Neelamadhava, a famous legend linked to the origin of Lord Jagannath.

The Legend of Neela Madhav and the wooden deities

According to many Vedic sites, one of the stories in Skanda Purana says, a tribal chief named Biswabasu lived in the forests near Puri. He secretly worshipped Neela Madhav, a mysterious blue deity representing Lord Vishnu, concealed from the world. When King Indradyumna of Malwa learned about this sacred idol, he became determined to find and worship it. Despite sending numerous messengers, only the Brahmin Vidyapati succeeded. Vidyapati earned Biswabasu’s trust by marrying his daughter, Lalita.

Vidyapati informed the king about the deity’s location, but by the time Indradyumna reached the forest, Neela Madhav had disappeared. Distraught, the king prayed fervently. That night, Lord Vishnu appeared in his dream and assured him that He would return, not as stone, but as wood that would drift to the shores of Puri.

Soon, a miraculous log with divine symbols appeared on the beach. Despite many attempts, no one could move it until the king and Biswabasu, symbolising royal and tribal devotion, came together in faith. United, they successfully carried the log to be crafted into sacred idols.

The divine architect, Viswakarma, disguised himself and began carving three wooden idols, Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, on the condition that he would not be disturbed. However, the king’s impatience led him to open the door early. This act caused the sculptor to vanish, leaving behind the iconic, unfinished idols that are worshipped today.