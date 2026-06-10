Rahveer Scheme: MoRTH Partners With Rapido To Promote Road Safety Awareness

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has partnered with ride-hailing service company Rapido to promote nationwide awareness over the government’s Rahveer Scheme, an initiative aimed at encouraging citizens to help road accident victims during the critical 'golden hour' (the 1st hour after accident).

The collaboration was announced in New Delhi in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

As part of the launch, over 4 lakh Rapido captains and consumers took the Rahveer Pledge, which, according to the company, created a Guinness World Record.

Gadkari said, "Road safety is a shared responsibility and citizen participation is critical to reducing fatalities on our roads. Through the Rahveer Scheme, we seek to encourage individuals to assist accident victims without hesitation and help save lives during the Golden Hour."

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Rapido said that it will use its reach across over 400 cities to spread awareness through in-app education, digital engagement, social media campaigns and on-ground outreach.

The Rahveer Scheme is designed to encourage citizens to come forward and assist road accident victims during the critical Golden Hour, when immediate intervention can significantly improve the chances of survival and recovery.

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