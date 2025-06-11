Good News! Indian Railways to Finalize Passenger Chart 24 Hours Before Departure Instead of 4 Hours

Railways has also announced that a pilot run for this system in Bikaner, Rajastan is underway. | Image: X

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry is exploring the possibility of finalizing the passenger chart 24 hours before the departure of the train. This move aims to bring about a reform in the ticketing system as currently the tickets are being confirmed only 2-4 hours before departure, leaving many passengers uncertain until the last moment.

This issue has troubled passengers for many years, as passengers had to wait until the day of departure to get confirmation of the tickets. Waitlisted passengers, particularly those who come from far off places to catch trains, remain clueless about the ticket status until the final list is put out.

To fix this issue, railways is planning to prepare the final seating chart 24 hours before the departure to make this process more convenient for travellers. This new initiative in the railways will not only remove anxiety but waitlisted passengers will also have time to make alternative travel arrangements.

Pilot Project Underway

According to reports, trials of this system have been implemented in Bikaner division in Rajasthan from June 6, and based on the results the Railway Ministry is looking to implement this system all over India.

These trials will test if the system can handle changing bookings and cancellations, and if railway servers can stay updated in real time.

Currently, the first passenger chart is made 4 hours before the train leaves, and a second one is often made 30 minutes before departure to include last-minute changes. The new system plans to create one chart 24 hours in advance, with real-time updates for any cancellations or new bookings after that.

Will Tatkal Booking be Affected?

Railways has also made it clear that this new rule will not affect Tatkal ticket booking. Since tatkal tickets are booked 48 hours before the scheduled departure of trains, their confirmation process will be the same as before.