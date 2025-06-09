Special Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Flagged Off From Mumbai: Check Itinerary, Ticket Prices, More Details

Special Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train was flagged off by CM Fadnavis | Image: X

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Special Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on Monday. The train’s maiden journey coincided with the 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation.

This initiative is a joint effort by the Maharashtra Government, Indian Railways and IRCTC. The Bharat Gaurav Train will operate on a 5-day journey, covering prominent sites associated with the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Expressing his pride, CM Fadnavis stated, “351 years ago, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established Hindavi Swaraj. The Bharat Gaurav Yatra Train for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit, which started today, will take passengers to all the prominent places related to Shivaji Maharaj over the next five days. I thank Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible.”

In addition, he also said that the train is fully booked on its first journey. 710 passengers are travelling on the first run and 80% of the passengers are aged below 40 years, meaning that the youth want to connect to their history.

Travel Itinerary

The six-day, five-night journey will depart from CSMT and cover various locations:

Day 1: CSMT to Mangaon to Raigad Fort (where Shivaji Maharaj was crowned), overnight stay in Pune.

Day 2: Sightseeing in Pune: Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganapati, and Shivsrushti heritage park.

Day 3: Morning trip to Shivneri Fort (Shivaji’s birthplace), to Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple, return to Pune.

Day 4: Satara to Pratapgarh Fort (site of Shivaji–Afzal Khan battle), onwards to Kolhapur.

Day 5: Mahalaxmi Temple and Panhala Fort (noted for Baji Prabhu Deshpande’s defence) in Kolhapur.

Day 6: Return journey to Mumbai, arriving early morning.



Ticket Prices & How to Book

Tickets for the heritage tour are available in three tiers - Economy (Sleeper): Rs 13,155, Comfort (3AC): Rs 19,840 and Superior (2AC): Rs 27,365.

Packages include train travel, hotel stays, meals, sightseeing, entry fees, ropeway charges and tour escort.

Passengers can book through IRCTC website or call 8287931886 for assistance in planning their tour.