Reach Delhi To Gurugram in 7 Minutes With IndiGo’s Launch Air Taxi Service | Know All Details

Reach Delhi To Gurugram in 7 Minutes With IndiGo’s Launch Air Taxi Servi | Image:Freepik

IndiGo and Archer Aviation are partnering to introduce air taxis in India, promising quick, affordable flights between major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru starting 2026.

Quick Travel: IndiGo, in collaboration with Archer Aviation, is set to transform travel between Delhi and Gurgaon, with a mere 7-minute flight compared to the 90-minute car journey.

Launch Date and Pricing: Operations expected to commence in 2026, with an estimated cost of $1 billion for the fleet. A 27-kilometer ride could cost between Rs 2,000 to 3,000, making it an affordable and time-saving option for commuters.

Cities Covered: Initially focusing on Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the service aims to alleviate urban congestion and provide swift aerial transportation.

Fleet Details: 200 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to be deployed, each capable of carrying four passengers and a pilot. These aircraft boast shorter charging times and reduced noise levels compared to traditional helicopters.

Infrastructure Plans: Discussions underway with municipalities for launchpad infrastructure and real estate requirements. Manufacturing facility in the US to initially produce up to 650 planes, with plans for expansion to 2,000.

