Updated April 24th, 2024 at 18:32 IST
Reach Delhi To Gurugram in 7 Minutes With IndiGo’s Launch Air Taxi Service | Know All Details
IndiGo's air taxis offer 7-min Delhi-Gurgaon flights at Rs 2,000-3,000. Launching 2026, serving Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.
- Info
- 1 min read
IndiGo and Archer Aviation are partnering to introduce air taxis in India, promising quick, affordable flights between major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru starting 2026.
Quick Travel: IndiGo, in collaboration with Archer Aviation, is set to transform travel between Delhi and Gurgaon, with a mere 7-minute flight compared to the 90-minute car journey.
Launch Date and Pricing: Operations expected to commence in 2026, with an estimated cost of $1 billion for the fleet. A 27-kilometer ride could cost between Rs 2,000 to 3,000, making it an affordable and time-saving option for commuters.
Cities Covered: Initially focusing on Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the service aims to alleviate urban congestion and provide swift aerial transportation.
Fleet Details: 200 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to be deployed, each capable of carrying four passengers and a pilot. These aircraft boast shorter charging times and reduced noise levels compared to traditional helicopters.
Infrastructure Plans: Discussions underway with municipalities for launchpad infrastructure and real estate requirements. Manufacturing facility in the US to initially produce up to 650 planes, with plans for expansion to 2,000.
Published April 24th, 2024 at 18:32 IST