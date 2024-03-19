×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Reddit User Shared Bizarre Food Combinations Created By AI, Foodies Shared Mixed Reactions

The viral post has bizarre food combinations made with the help of Artificial Intelligence, and foodies showed interest in trying out some of them.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Reddit User Shared Bizarre Food Combinations Created By AI
Reddit User Shared Bizarre Food Combinations Created By AI | Image:Reddit: r/IndianArtAI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Artificial intelligence (AI) is now becoming a part of our daily lives, and people are using it for many things. Tools like Midjourney and DALL-E create hyper-realistic images similar to the prompt that you provide. A viral post on Reddit has gotten our attention in which the user shared a bizarre food combination that violates the emotions of foodies online. The food combinations were like kurkure with chocolate dip, cereal in orange juice, and many others. 

Soon after posting, this post was blasted with users commenting on it. This viral post gathered more than a thousand upvotes on over 200 comments by the users.

See The Post:

Weird Food Combinations (Part 2)
byu/Illustrious-Turn8486 inIndianArtAI

The comments on this post were filled with foodies. One user wrote, “Writing a letter to the Prime Minister's Office to cancel OP's citizenship.” Another one wrote, “Garudapuran me iske liye alag saza likhi hai.” 

A user was afraid that the food stall owner could make this thing for real, he commented,  “Please, don’t give the street food vendors new ideas.”

The post showed mixed reactions, and some of the users accepted the dishes. One of them wrote, “You know what I am going to save the post and actually try them out sometime because how will you know if something works or not until you actually try them? I recently started adding honey in my chilli oil and oh my god it’s actually amazing especially if it’s hot.”

Another said, “Jam and Samosa is actually pretty alright if you get the correct jam. There are these spicy and sweet jams you can get which decent decent with samosas. Almost like the meetha imli chutney.” 

One user showed support for the Idli with barbecue; the user wrote, “Idli with barbecue sauce would be ok I guess. Idli itself doesn't have much flavour to begin with and I think you can add other things instead of sambhar ir coconut chutney. As long as it's not something sweet It should be fine.” 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Viral

