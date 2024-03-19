Advertisement

A video went viral showcasing a stray dog's reaction to encountering a robotic dog at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur.

In the viral video, a stray dog can be observed running around the robot dog. While the real dog initially appears slightly cautious, it attempts to play with the robotic dog, which reciprocates its movements. Other dogs nearby are also curious about the new dog. They all circle around and check it out.

According to the text in the video, the robotic dog was created by Muks Robotics. Dr. Mukesh Bangar, the founder and CEO of Muks Robotics, captioned the video on Instagram as "Funny incident happens with robot dog vs. real dog."

The clip was captured during IIT Kanpur's four-day tech fest, 'Techkriti'. This was the 30th edition of the annual technical and entrepreneurial festival, which took place from March 14 to March 17. According to a press release, the theme for this year's festival was 'The Cosmic Nexus'. The festival featured competitive events spanning various domains, including Robogames, Take Off, Software Corner, Mandakini, Model United Nations, Fintech, ECDC, Design, and Technovation.

One user wrote, ''He'll go back and tell his friends, but they won't believe his story!'' Another commented, ''Science meets reality.'' A third said, ''Even the dogs are getting replaced in future.'' A fourth added, ''Tragic, AI is taking dog's jobs too.''

