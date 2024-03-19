×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Robot Dog Wins Over Local Stray at IIT Kanpur, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The viral video of a stray dog encountering a robot dog was captured during IIT Kanpur's annual four-day tech festival, 'Techkriti'.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
A viral video showing a robo dog playing with a stray at IIT Kanpur
A viral video showing a robo dog playing with a stray at IIT Kanpur | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A video went viral showcasing a stray dog's reaction to encountering a robotic dog at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur.  

In the viral video, a stray dog can be observed running around the robot dog. While the real dog initially appears slightly cautious, it attempts to play with the robotic dog, which reciprocates its movements. Other dogs nearby are also curious about the new dog. They all circle around and check it out.  

Advertisement

According to the text in the video, the robotic dog was created by Muks Robotics. Dr. Mukesh Bangar, the founder and CEO of Muks Robotics, captioned the video on Instagram as "Funny incident happens with robot dog vs. real dog."  

Watch the video here:  

Advertisement

The clip was captured during IIT Kanpur's four-day tech fest, 'Techkriti'. This was the 30th edition of the annual technical and entrepreneurial festival, which took place from March 14 to March 17. According to a press release, the theme for this year's festival was 'The Cosmic Nexus'. The festival featured competitive events spanning various domains, including Robogames, Take Off, Software Corner, Mandakini, Model United Nations, Fintech, ECDC, Design, and Technovation.  

Advertisement

The video clip was recorded during IIT Kanpur's four-day tech fest called 'Techkriti'. It was the 30th edition of the annual event and happened from March 14 to March 17. According to a press release, the theme for this year's festival was 'The Cosmic Nexus'. The festival showcased competitive events covering different areas such as Robogames, Take Off, Software Corner, Mandakini, Model United Nations, Fintech, ECDC, Design, and Technovation. The video left internet users surprised. Many expressed excitement at witnessing the fascinating blend of technology and reality, while others praised India's progress in robotics.  

One user wrote, ''He'll go back and tell his friends, but they won't believe his story!'' Another commented, ''Science meets reality.'' A third said, ''Even the dogs are getting replaced in future.'' A fourth added, ''Tragic, AI is taking dog's jobs too.''  

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

File Photo of Mahua

Case Against Mahua Moitra

a few seconds ago
PM Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
"Absurd Claims" MEA On China's Claim Over The Territory Of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

15 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

18 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Zodiac Signs As Parents

23 minutes ago
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya After Marriage

26 minutes ago
US Obama Biden Downing Street UK

Obama's No 10 visit

27 minutes ago
Startup Representative

India AI Mission startups

28 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant DC Captain

31 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Faced Rejection

38 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC On Adult Content

44 minutes ago
Meta

Meta Elections Centre

an hour ago
Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan

Janki Bodiwala Exclusive

an hour ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

an hour ago
RCB unbox Event 2024

RCB's new name

an hour ago
Tricity Metro project to connect Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

Tricity Metro

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

Shahid-Vijay's Bromance

an hour ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo