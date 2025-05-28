Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express Fast-Tracks Journey to Somnath Temple 6 Days a Week: Here’s Full Guide On Route, Timings, And Fares

Now Reach Somnath Temple in Just 7 Hours with Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat: Check Route, Timings & Fare | Image: representative

In a big boost to tourism and travel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train connecting Ahmedabad and the famous Somnath Temple in Veraval.

The Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time to approximately 7 hours. It covers a distance of 438 km. The train will depart from Sabarmati at 5:25 AM and reach Veraval by 12:25 PM.The return journey begins at 2:40 PM from Veraval and concludes at Sabarmati at 9:35 PM.

Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, and Stops

The Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20911/20912) will run six days a week, with no service on Thursdays. The train covers a distance of 438 miles in just about 7 hours, making it the fastest rail link between Ahmedabad and Somnath Temple.

Departure from Sabarmati: 5:25 AM

Arrival at Veraval: 12:25 PM

Return from Veraval: 2:40 PM

Arrival at Sabarmati: 9:35 PM

The train will stop at five major stations along the way: Viramgam, Wankaner, Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Junagadh, making it easier for passengers to visit other important cities and spiritual places, including the Girnar hills.

Key Features of the Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express

The Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express is designed to offer passengers a fast, safe, and comfortable journey. It comes with modern amenities that make train travel more enjoyable and efficient. Here’s what you can expect onboard:

Two Coach Options: Choose between AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car, both designed for comfort and style.

Automated Doors: Easy and safe entry and exit at every stop.

GPS-Based Passenger Information System: Passengers can stay updated with real-time location, upcoming stations, and travel info.

Ergonomic Seating: Soft, spacious, and comfortable seats for a relaxed ride.

This train represents the next generation of Indian Railways, blending speed, comfort, and cutting-edge technology for a superior travel experience.

The launch of this train is expected to significantly boost religious tourism in Gujarat, especially to Somnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a major spiritual destination.

The improved connectivity and faster travel will make it easier for both pilgrims and tourists to visit the temple.