Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express Fast-Tracks Journey to Somnath Temple 6 Days a Week: Here’s Full Guide On Route, Timings, And Fares

Updated May 28th 2025, 09:00 IST
In a big boost to tourism and travel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train connecting Ahmedabad and the famous Somnath Temple in Veraval.
The Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time to approximately 7 hours. It covers a distance of 438 km. The train will depart from Sabarmati at 5:25 AM and reach Veraval by 12:25 PM.The return journey begins at 2:40 PM from Veraval and concludes at Sabarmati at 9:35 PM.
The Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20911/20912) will run six days a week, with no service on Thursdays. The train covers a distance of 438 miles in just about 7 hours, making it the fastest rail link between Ahmedabad and Somnath Temple.
Departure from Sabarmati: 5:25 AM
Arrival at Veraval: 12:25 PM
Return from Veraval: 2:40 PM
Arrival at Sabarmati: 9:35 PM
The train will stop at five major stations along the way: Viramgam, Wankaner, Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Junagadh, making it easier for passengers to visit other important cities and spiritual places, including the Girnar hills.
The Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express is designed to offer passengers a fast, safe, and comfortable journey. It comes with modern amenities that make train travel more enjoyable and efficient. Here’s what you can expect onboard:
Two Coach Options: Choose between AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car, both designed for comfort and style.
Automated Doors: Easy and safe entry and exit at every stop.
GPS-Based Passenger Information System: Passengers can stay updated with real-time location, upcoming stations, and travel info.
Ergonomic Seating: Soft, spacious, and comfortable seats for a relaxed ride.
This train represents the next generation of Indian Railways, blending speed, comfort, and cutting-edge technology for a superior travel experience.
The launch of this train is expected to significantly boost religious tourism in Gujarat, especially to Somnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a major spiritual destination.
The improved connectivity and faster travel will make it easier for both pilgrims and tourists to visit the temple.
In addition to the train, Prime Minister Modi also launched India’s first 9,000-horsepower D-90 electric locomotive from the Dahod plant. This is part of India’s Make in India initiative, which focuses on making the country self-reliant in manufacturing railway equipment.
Published May 28th 2025, 09:00 IST