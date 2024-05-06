Sachin playing from the handle of the bat, video viral | Image:X

Viral News: A video of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is going viral on social media, where he is playing cricket in the middle of the road with a mob surrounding him.

The viral Sachin video shared by @historyinmemes on social media platform X comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Middling the ball from the handle of the bat.’

In the viral video, we can see how Sachin Tendulkar is playing in the middle of the road with local people in the valley of Kashmir. Sachin shows his batting skills as he starts playing with a cricket bat, holding it upside down.

Sachin hits the ball with such ease and confidence that it impresses the local people gathered around. The entire moment is captured on camera by the local people, which is such a delight to watch for all the cricket lovers out there.

The viral video of Sachin playing in the valley was shared on May 5 around 6:30 p.m. on social media X and has gathered around 2.6 million views so far.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar Viral Video Here:

Middling the ball from the handle of the bat. pic.twitter.com/VAqHulacSv — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes)

On the other hand, netizens in the comment section are sharing their thoughts on the viral video. One comment says, ‘The greatest cricketer to ever hold a bat.

Sachin Tendulkar.’

Another comment says, ‘Well. He's the god of cricket. So he can do whatever he wants’.

One more comment says, ‘I grew up watching this man, a true great of the game. Absolute gentleman too.’

A couple of months ago, Sachin was seen playing and bouncing a ball with the edge of a cricket bat; the video too had gone viral on social media.