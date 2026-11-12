Sahil Adlakha Takes Meridian Collection Forward with a Growing Portfolio of Interior Surface Solutions

As interior design preferences evolve, decorative surfaces are becoming an increasingly important part of how residential and commercial spaces are conceptualised. From textured wall panels to wood-inspired finishes and contemporary surface treatments, the demand for materials that combine visual appeal with functional versatility has created opportunities for businesses in the interior décor segment. Meridian Collection, established in 2016, is building its presence in this space under the leadership of Sahil Adlakha, who joined the family-established business in 2020.

Originally started by his father Pankaj Kumar, Meridian Collection represents a business that Sahil is now taking forward, with an emphasis on expanding its product offerings, introducing new designs and catering to the changing requirements of the interior design market, providing materials all over India within their extensive network of dealers and architects.

Sahil Adlakha’s Journey in Building Meridian Collection

Sahil Adlakha joined Meridian Collection in 2020, four years after the business was established by his father. His association with the company marked the beginning of his involvement in its next phase of development. As he took on the responsibility of continuing the family business, his focus has been on growing its scale and strengthening its position within the interior surface solutions segment.

Rather than limiting its identity to a specific category of decorative panels, Meridian Collection has developed a broader product portfolio aimed at addressing different design preferences and project requirements. The business operates with an emphasis on product variety, contemporary designs and flexibility, recognising that interior designers, architects and homeowners often look for solutions that can be adapted to individual spaces.

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For Sahil, taking the business forward involves maintaining its existing foundation while continuing to introduce products that reflect changing design sensibilities.

Meridian Collection’s Expanding Range of Decorative Wall Panels and Surface Solutions

A significant aspect of Meridian Collection’s offering is the breadth of its product portfolio. The company provides multiple decorative surface collections, catering to different aesthetics, textures and applications in interior spaces.

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Its collections include Spectre, Spectre III, Legno D’Arte, Epitome, Concept Theory, Bookmatch, Flexidian, Laminato, Velvet Verve, Quantum and Atlantis, among others. Each collection brings a distinct design approach, allowing customers and design professionals to explore different surface treatments depending on their requirements.

From wood-inspired textures and contemporary finishes to distinctive patterns and louver-based designs, the portfolio covers a range of possibilities for interior applications. The company’s broader approach is to function as a complete interior surface solutions provider rather than focus on a single product category.

This variety is particularly relevant in a market where residential renovations, new home interiors and commercial design projects increasingly involve individualised material and finish selections.

Customised Interior Wall Panels and Premium Material Options

Beyond its product diversity, Meridian Collection places emphasis on flexibility in panel sizing and material selection. Its offerings are available in multiple standard sizes, with customised sizing options for projects that require specific dimensions.

This addresses a practical consideration in interior design, where the dimensions of a wall, furniture unit or architectural feature can influence the choice of surface material. Customisation allows architects and interior designers to explore products in relation to the requirements of a particular space rather than being restricted to fixed dimensions.

The company also highlights its use of premium materials and provides sample boxes, enabling customers and design professionals to examine available finishes and textures before making their selections. This can be particularly useful when coordinating surface materials with other elements of an interior, including lighting, furniture and flooring.

By combining product variety with sizing flexibility and sample availability, Meridian Collection aims to make its offerings relevant to both individual homeowners and professional design projects.

Continuous Design Innovation and New Product Collections

Another aspect of Meridian Collection’s business approach is its emphasis on regularly introducing new designs and product offerings. The company highlights a practice of announcing something new every month, reflecting its focus on keeping its catalogue updated with evolving design preferences.

Its collections, including Spectre III and Concept Theory, demonstrate the range of design directions represented in its portfolio. From distinctive textures to contemporary surface treatments, the company offers options for customers looking beyond conventional wall finishes.

For homeowners undertaking renovations, these choices provide opportunities to rethink the appearance of existing spaces. For architects and interior designers, a wider selection of decorative surfaces can support greater flexibility when developing concepts for different types of projects.

Meridian Collection’s Focus on the Evolving Interior Décor Market

Meridian Collection caters to an audience that includes homeowners, people undertaking home renovations, interior designers and architects. These groups often have different priorities when selecting interior surface materials, ranging from design aesthetics and material quality to dimensions and application requirements.

As Sahil Adlakha continues to take the family-established business forward, Meridian Collection’s focus remains on broadening its product range and introducing new design possibilities within the interior surface solutions category.

The company’s journey since its establishment in 2016 reflects its continued presence in a design segment shaped by changing consumer preferences and the growing importance of surface treatments in interior spaces. Under Sahil’s leadership since 2020, the business is working towards expanding its offerings while maintaining a focus on product diversity, customisation and design innovation.