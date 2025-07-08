School Assembly News Headlines Today, July 8, 2025: Top National, International and Sports Updates

Good morning! Here are the top news headlines for today, July 8, 2025, to keep you informed and ready for your school assembly. From key developments across India and major global updates to the latest in business and sports, we’ve compiled all the important highlights you need to know. Let’s take a quick look at what’s making news this morning.

National News



Kanwar Yatra: CM Yogi Issues Strong Warning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra route on Monday and warned of strict action against anyone attempting to disrupt the pilgrimage. He called for zero tolerance against acts like food tampering or public disorder and stressed on maintaining peace throughout the event. He has also instructed the officials to ensure smooth arrangements for devotees including tents, food, and medical support.



Bharat Bandh Called on July 9

A nationwide strike is planned for Wednesday, July 9, with reportedly over 25 crore workers expected to participate. The protest, led by 10 central trade unions, targets the Centre’s economic and labour policies, which the unions have called ‘anti-worker’ and ‘pro-corporate’.

Bihar Horro: Family of 5 Killed Over Witchcraft Allegations

In a shocking incident from Purnia, Bihar, five members of a family were brutally attacked, set on fire, and their bodies dumped over suspicions of practicing occultism. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused.



Look Up! Indian Astronaut Aboard ISS to Fly Over India

The International Space Station (ISS), currently hosting Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, will be visible from various parts of India over the coming days. You can track the ISS using the NASA Spot the Station app or ISS Detector to know when it passes your city.



Firing Near Delhi’s Azadpur Terminal: Minor Injured

A minor was injured in a firing incident near Azadpur Terminal under Adarsh Nagar Police Station. Delhi Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.



International News



PM Modi Lands in Brasília for Bilateral Talks

After attending the BRICS Summit in Rio, PM Modi has arrived in Brasilia on a state visit to Brazil. He is scheduled to hold strategic talks with President Lula on areas including trade, defence, space, health, and energy cooperation.



Trump Unleashes Trade Tariffs on 14 Nations

US President Donald Trump has slapped steep tariffs - up to 40 per cent - on countries including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, South Africa, Myanmar, and others. The move is part of a broader push to pressure nations into renegotiating trade deals on American terms.



India-US Trade Talks in Final Stretch

Amid the new wave of tariff announcement, Donald Trump has signaled that a trade deal with India is nearly final. With only 24 hours left before the July 9 deadline, negotiators are reportedly racing to resolve key issues, particularly in the dairy and agriculture sectors.



Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in peace deals. The announcement came during a dinner at the White House, where Netanyahu personally handed over the nomination letter.



Texas Floods Kill 94

Massive floods in Texas have killed at least 94 people after historic rainfall submerged homes and infrastructure. Emergency services continue rescue and relief operations, especially in the worst-hit central and southeastern parts of the state.



Sports News



FIR Filed Against Cricketer Yash Dayal

Indian cricketer Yash Dayal is facing serious allegations, with an FIR registered against him for molestation, sexual exploitation, mental harassment, and cheating. Legal proceedings are currently underway.

Education News



Rajan Kabra Tops CA Final with AIR 1

Rajan Kabra from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has topped the CA Final Exam, securing All India Rank 1. The proud topper credited his father as his biggest inspiration, while his family celebrated the hard-earned success. His father, also a Chartered Accountant, expressed immense pride and said the achievement has filled the entire family with joy.

Business News



Home Prices in India Rise Again

India’s housing market grew 3.5 per cent in Q2 2025, with cities like Pune, Greater Noida, and Kolkata leading the surge. Strong demand, fewer new launches, and big infrastructure projects are pushing prices higher across the country.



Car Sales Stay Strong Even as Factory Dispatches Fall