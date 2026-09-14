Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Arrives In Pune Amid Traditional Fervour; Govind Dev Giri Maharaj Bats For DJ-Free Celebrations

Pune: Pune City on Monday welcomed Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, regarded as India’s first public Ganpati, amid traditional fervour and devotional celebrations. Spiritual leader and treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, backing the DJ-free Ganeshotsav festivities and urging people to embrace Indian musical traditions, was to visit the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal to offer prayers.

“My clear view is that we should not imitate foreigners. We should use Indian musical instruments, as they are auspicious instruments. The frenzied dancing that takes place to DJ music is not in harmony with Indian traditions,” Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said during his visit to the Ganpati celebrations.

He praised Pune for its historical and cultural significance, describing it as a city from which the entire country has drawn inspiration.

“Whenever I think of Pune, right from my childhood until today, my heart fills with joy because this is the city from which our entire country has drawn inspiration. This is a city of valour and enterprise and a city that has given powerful and inspiring leadership,” he said.

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He said his own ideological journey had been shaped by the teachings of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“My life’s journey is moving between two streams: on one side is Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and on the other is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My ideology flows between these two, and the success of this journey depends entirely on Lord Ganesha,” he said.

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The remarks came as the idol of Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati was brought to the Shri Ganesh Suvarnadham Temple in a grand procession attended by thousands of devotees. He also praised the effort of the mandal to bring the Ganeshotsav Celebration in a traditional way.

Earlier in the day, festival chief and trustee Punit Balan and his wife Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan performed the traditional puja and aarti of Bappa at Rangari Bhavan. This was followed by a traditional nagara performance by the Adhav brothers.

The idol was then placed on a traditionally decorated chariot adorned with flowers and banana stems, and the procession began amid the beats of dhol-tasha troupes.

The procession passed through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, Budhwar Chowk, Appa Balwant Chowk and Bajirao Road. Prominent dhol-tasha groups, including Shriram Pathak, Nadabrahma, Dnyan Prabodhini, Aavartan, Vadyavrund, Samarth and Shankhnaad, performed during the procession.

At Budhwar Chowk, Govindas from the Kasba Pune Dahi Handi Association formed a seven-tier human pyramid to welcome Bappa.

The celebrations also featured the showering of the seven colours of the rainbow, while traditional drums, colourful gulal and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” filled the area.

At around 12:30 pm, the procession reached the Shri Ganesh Suvarnadham Temple, where the idol was installed in a beautifully decorated makhar.

Renowned flautist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia performed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony amid Vedic chants and traditional rituals.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had the privilege of coming to Maharashtra today and performing the Pran Pratishtha of the first public Ganpati idol in India,” Chaurasia said.

“Being able to participate in this sacred ceremony is a result of the good deeds and blessings of my past. I pray at the feet of Bappa that everyone’s life may be blessed with happiness, prosperity, peace and good health,” he said.

Thousands of devotees had darshan of Bappa and participated in the aarti following the installation ceremony.

Later, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, among others, visited the temple and sought blessings of Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati.

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj also appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from Indian traditions and ensure that their actions never cause distress to their parents.

“Every young person should make a resolve in their heart that none of their actions should ever bring tears to their parents’ eyes. They should never be put in a situation where they have to bow their heads in shame because of their children,” he said.

Balan said the arrival of Bappa had brought immense happiness and expressed hope that the festival would bring prosperity, peace and good health to people across Maharashtra.

“Like every year, the arrival procession of Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Bappa was held with great enthusiasm this year as well. The Pran Pratishtha of Ganraya was performed by senior flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia,” Balan said.

“We have prayed to Bappa to remove all obstacles facing the state, bless us with abundant rainfall and bring happiness everywhere. We have also prayed for happiness, peace, good health and prosperity for everyone,” he said.