Smoke Kills Over Flames: How Wall Paint Could Decide Survival In India’s Building Fires

New Delhi: A series of deadly fires across multiple Indian cities in recent years has shifted attention from structural compliance to a quieter hazard inside our homes and workplaces, which are the materials that line our walls. Amid a rising number of such incidents, the fire officials and safety experts have stressed that the paint used on our interiors could determine whether people escape alive when every second counts. The concerns linked to fire-fatality have intensified after the deadly Lucknow coaching centre incident, which killed at least 15 students and left several others injured.

Shockingly, the government data linked to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows India logged over 7000 fire incidents in 2023 alone, claiming close to 6900 lives. The toll has continued to climb through 2026, with the residential fires remaining among the top causes of accidental death. The experts point out that flames are not always the killer, as in closed buildings, smoke and toxic gases frequently claim more lives than burns.

Data suggested that high-rise and institutional fires have surged sharply across Secunderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. In each case, the post-incident reports mentioned thick, acrid smoke filling stairwells and corridors within minutes. The toxic smoke, often produced by everyday building materials, can largely reduce visibility, cause panic, and lead to fatal inhalation long before fire reaches a victim.

What Is The Hidden Fuel On Our Walls And Their Alternatives

As per experts, most buildings across India are coated with conventional acrylic and plastic-emulsion paints. These finishes are petroleum-polymer based, which means they can behave like extra fuel when temperatures rise. Further, when exposed to heat, they may release dangerous gases such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide. The safety specialists warned that the chemical reaction can cut evacuation windows dramatically, leaving occupants with less time to reach exits.

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The rising concern has turned attention to inorganic coating systems across the globe. The experts suggested that silicate mineral paints are made with potassium silicate and mineral fillers, which help prevent combustion and the release of toxic fumes even under extreme heat because they contain no organic polymers. Further, instead of forming a surface film that can peel, they undergo silicification, chemically bonding with concrete, plaster, brick, or stone to create a microcrystalline layer that becomes part of the wall itself. Amid the push for silicate mineral paints, Zydex Silicate Mineral Paints has stepped in, which carries a class 1 fire resistance certification, the highest rating, and testing shows they char at most without feeding flames.

Dr Maulik Ranka, Managing Director (Zydex Group), said, “India’s construction sector is entering a phase where fire safety can no longer remain limited to structural compliance alone. Interior materials and coatings must also evolve. Traditional polymer-based paints can contribute to flame propagation and toxic smoke generation during fires. Silicate mineral paints are fundamentally different because they are inorganic, non-combustible and chemically bond with masonry surfaces. This technology can significantly improve occupant safety by reducing smoke toxicity and extending critical evacuation time during emergencies.”

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He added, “As urban density increases across the Indian subcontinent, especially in high-rise residential projects, schools, hospitals, hospitality infrastructure and public buildings, safer surface technologies will become increasingly important. We believe mineral paint systems could eventually emerge as a mainstream safety-led coating solution globally.”

Demand Grows For Safer Interiors

The experts believed that the relevance is highest in spaces where evacuation is complicated and air quality is critical. Schools, colleges, hospitals, libraries, hotels, cinemas, large commercial campuses and premium housing are being evaluated for such finishes. Chief Operating Officer (COO) Amrendra Mishra said, “India is witnessing a visible shift toward healthier, sustainable and safety-driven construction materials. Silicate mineral paints are no longer viewed only as a premium lifestyle choice for superior durability and breathability; they are increasingly being evaluated from a fire-safety perspective as well. This creates a significant business opportunity across institutional infrastructure, healthcare, hospitality and modern real estate developments.”

“Globally, mineral-based coatings are already preferred in several public infrastructure projects because they do not generate dense smoke or toxic emissions. In India too, growing awareness among architects, developers and facility owners could accelerate adoption, particularly in spaces where human safety is paramount,” he added.