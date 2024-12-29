Special App For Mahakumbh 2025 Launched For Pilgrims | Check Train, Ticket Status and More

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: The North Central Railway (NCR) has introduced a 'Kumbh Rail Seva App' to facilitate convenient and secure travel for pilgrims during Maha Kumbh 2025.

All About 'Kumbh Rail Seva App'

This app will provide all essential information related to the Mahakumbh, including details about trains, helpline numbers, and other key services. Users can easily access all information related to the event with just one click. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store. This initiative has been launched by Railways to make the travel experience smarter and more convenient for devotees. In addition, Railways has also launched the "Kumbh Rail Seva" web portal.

Two Language Options on Kumbh Rail Seva App

The Kumbh Rail Seva App offers options in both English and Hindi, ensuring that users do not face any language barriers. The platform will not only provide services but also offer information about the history and significance of the Mahakumbh, along with a photo gallery.

Key Features of Kumbh Rail Seva App

The app will assist devotees in planning their journeys by providing train availability, schedules, and route details. There will be no need to rely on other platforms to check train statuses or platform information.

The app will provide information on medical booths and health services.

It will also provide details about guest houses, pilgrim shelters, and waiting rooms.

The Lost and Found service will help users locate lost items.