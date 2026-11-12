StrykeX Algos Reports ₹500 Crore in Capital Deployed as Retail Trading Evolves

Jodhpur: StrykeX Algos, the algorithmic trading platform operated by Stockwiz Technologies LLP, has reported more than ₹500 crore in capital deployed through its strategies across equity and derivatives since its launch in July 2025. The company’s milestone comes as India’s retail investor base expands, even as regulators intensify their scrutiny of trading behaviour and investor outcomes in the derivatives market.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) crossed 13 crore registered investors in April 2026, having reached the 12-crore mark in September 2025. Its investor base stood at 12.9 crore in March 2026, representing year-on-year growth of 14.4%, according to the exchange’s Market Pulse report. The number of registered trading accounts also crossed 25 crore in February 2026. Trading accounts exceed the number of unique investors because an individual can maintain accounts with multiple brokers. (NSE India)

However, a larger investor base has not translated into sustained growth across every segment of the market. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its study of individual traders in the equity derivatives segment for FY25 and FY26, reported that the number of active individual traders declined by approximately 20%, from 98.1 lakh to 78.6 lakh. New entrants fell by around 40%. Despite the moderation in participation, 87.7% of individual traders incurred net losses in FY26, amounting to an aggregate ₹91,685 crore. (Securities and Exchange Board of India)

The findings provide important context for the development of automated trading products aimed at retail investors. Algorithmic systems can execute orders according to predefined rules, but automation does not eliminate market risk or guarantee profitable outcomes.

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India’s regulatory framework for retail algorithmic trading is also becoming more formalised. SEBI issued its framework in February 2025, with implementation requirements subsequently developed by the exchanges. The framework establishes requirements for brokers facilitating retail algo trading, including exchange empanelment of providers and additional registration requirements for providers offering black-box strategies. The NSE’s published guidelines detail the applicable processes for retail algo providers. (NSE India)

Stockwiz holds SEBI Research Analyst registration INH000013925 and says its StrykeX platform is empanelled as an algorithmic trading provider with both the NSE and the BSE. The company reports that its platform offers more than 100 automated strategies across equity, futures and options, with predefined rules governing trade entries, exits and risk controls. Users can test strategies virtually before deploying capital through connected broker accounts.

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Performance verification remains a separate consideration. SEBI operationalised its Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) framework in April 2026, with regular services commencing on 4 May. CARE Ratings is the recognised agency, while the NSE serves as the data centre. The framework provides for independent verification of eligible performance data. Stockwiz says it has enrolled under PaRRVA and begun verification of eligible research performance. Its platform-recorded trading results should be distinguished from performance independently verified under the framework. (Securities and Exchange Board of India)