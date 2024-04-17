Advertisement

Info: Summer vacations are upon us, but airline prices might be throwing some shade on your beachy dreams. Fear not, fellow traveler! This guide unveils some hidden gems to slash airfare and land a sizzling summer getaway without burning a hole in your wallet.

Google Flights:

Google Flights could turn out to be a deal maker. Use their "explore map" to discover the cheapest destinations flying out of your airport. Simply enter your departure airport and dates, leaving the destination blank. Google will reveal the most budget-friendly spots and even highlight the most affordable travel dates! Set "Price Alerts" to track specific routes and get notified when prices drop.

Round-Trip Option:

Flying into one city and out of another or one-way tickets, flying each trip with different airlines can sometimes be cheaper than traditional round-trips. This might require some itinerary planning, but the savings can be substantial. Consider flights with longer layovers and use that time to explore another city for an extra adventure to your trip.

Compare Before You Book:

Don't limit yourself to one booking platform. Aggregator sites like Kayak or Skyscanner compare prices across multiple airlines and booking sites, potentially showing you hidden deals you might have missed.

Budget Airline Options:

Budget airlines may not offer all the luxuries, but they can surely help you reach your destination for a margin of the price, so don't miss to check out budget carriers.

Membership Options:

Signing up for airline and travel rewards programs unlocks a world of discounts and flight deals. Even a basic membership can earn you valuable points or miles redeemable for cheaper flights. Join frequent flyer programs with airlines you use regularly to maximize benefits.

Social Media Savvy for Savings:

Follow airlines and travel bloggers on social media. Airlines often announce flash sales and special offers through these channels. You might just snag your dream destination at a steal! Influencers sometimes have partnership codes with airlines that can provide significant discounts (up to 50% off!) on flights.

To beat the high costs these are some of the pro tips and tricks to book cheap flights for this summer season.