UBON SP-50 Sound Pro Speaker Launched at ₹4,999 With RGB Lights and Wireless Karaoke Mic

UBON has launched the SP-50 Sound Pro in India, a portable speaker aimed at users looking for an all-in-one entertainment device for music sessions, house parties and karaoke. Priced at ₹4,999, the speaker combines dynamic infinity-shaped RGB lighting with wireless karaoke functionality and a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours.

The UBON SP-50 Sound Pro features what the company describes as crystal-clear audio, accompanied by dynamic infinity-shaped RGB lights designed to add a visual element to music playback. The speaker comes with a wireless microphone and supports dual-mic connectivity, allowing users to switch between regular music playback and karaoke sessions.

The bundled microphone also includes a voice-changing function, adding effects to vocals during karaoke and group gatherings. The speaker is therefore positioned as more than a conventional Bluetooth audio device, because apparently playing music was not sufficiently entertaining for humanity.

Powering the speaker is a 4,000mAh battery, which UBON claims can deliver up to 10 hours of playback on a full charge. This is intended to support extended music and karaoke sessions without requiring frequent charging.

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The speaker has its controls placed on an orange-coloured panel on the top, providing access to its primary functions. Two handle slots are also integrated into the top section for carrying the speaker between locations.

For wireless connectivity, the SP-50 Sound Pro supports Bluetooth 5.3 and can be paired with smartphones, laptops and tablets. It also features an in-built FM mode for listening to radio stations without relying on another connected device.

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Wired connectivity options include a USB port, TF card slot, AUX input and microphone connectivity. The speaker also gets a Type-C port that can be used to charge smartphones while listening to music, effectively allowing the speaker to double as a basic power source.

Another feature is an in-built mobile stand, allowing users to keep a smartphone positioned on the speaker while listening to music or using the karaoke functions.

According to the company, the speaker is designed for indoor and outdoor use, including home parties, karaoke sessions and outdoor gatherings. Its combination of RGB lighting, portability, wireless microphone support and multiple connectivity options is intended to make it a single-device entertainment setup.

The UBON SP-50 Sound Pro is priced at an MRP of ₹4,999 and is available through leading retail outlets and online platforms in India.