Summer Vacation 2024: In most of Uttar Pradesh's districts, the heat is at its worst. This change in the weather bothers everyone who steps outside into the light.

Children in schools are also having difficulties in this environment. The majority of institutions have begun their new academic year. Children are under pressure to attend class, and missing school before summer break is difficult for them.

Numerous UP districts have received heatwave alerts (UP Weather Today). Delhi, which is close to Uttar Pradesh, has declared its summer holiday. Beginning on May 11, 2024 (Delhi School Summer Vacation), all Delhi schools would be closed.

In the meantime, students in Uttar Pradesh schools are also anticipating the announcement of the summer break. May 7, 2024, is the date of the third phase of the UP elections. Schools will be closed on that day, wherever voting takes place. Find out when the UP summer vacation begins.

Children begin to look forward to the announcement of summer vacation dates as soon as May arrives. While some have to finish their curriculum, others must begin their travel arrangements.

Reports in the media state that summer vacation in Uttar Pradesh will begin on May 17, 2024, and last until June 30, 2024, for both government and private schools.