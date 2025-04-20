Caught on Cam: UP Ward Boy Steals Earrings from Deceased Woman, Flees as Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: In a shocking and disturbing incident from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, a hospital ward boy was caught on CCTV stealing gold earrings from the body of a deceased woman. The theft has triggered widespread outrage after the footage went viral on social media.

The victim, 26-year-old Shweta from Hiranwada village, tragically lost her life in a road accident on Saturday. Her body was taken to the District Joint Hospital for a post-mortem examination. However, when female police officers arrived to inspect the body, they noticed her gold earrings were missing leading to initial suspicion and tension as the family accused the police of theft.

Soon after, a hospital ward boy identified as Vijay handed over one earring to the authorities, claiming he had simply found it on the floor. Not buying his story, the family and police urged Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Kishore Ahuja to review the hospital’s CCTV footage.

The footage showed Vijay removing the earrings from the woman's body. By the time authorities moved in to question him, Vijay had already fled the hospital.