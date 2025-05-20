US Cracks Down on Indian Travel Agencies Over Illegal Immigration

New Delhi: The US State Department has announced plans to impose visa restrictions on Indian travel agencies accused of facilitating illegal immigration into the country. The move targets travel firms that allegedly aid illegal immigration networks.

Restrictions on Indian Travel Agencies Facilitating Illegal Immigration to the US

Aim to Cut Off Illegal Migration

According to the State Department, the restrictions aim to cut off illegal migration that exploits vulnerable individuals seeking entry into the US. The policy applies globally, even affecting those who would typically qualify for the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

Officials from Mission India’s Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service are actively working across US embassies and consulates to identify those engaged in illegal immigration facilitation.

Press Statement released by the US State department

Reports indicate that India has a huge number of undocumented immigrants in the US. Around 725,000 Indian nationals were found to be residing illegally in the US as of 2024.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 682 Indian nationals have been deported from the US since January 2025, many of whom attempted to enter the country unlawfully.

Trump Administration’s Strict Measures

Under President Donald Trump’s second term, the US has intensified its immigration enforcement measures. In February 2025, three US military aircraft deported hundreds of individuals, including Indian nationals, who had crossed the border illegally.

Additionally, the administration has introduced stricter H-1B visa norms, increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, and moved to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants.

Increasing US visa demands among Indians, particularly for those seeking education or permanent settlement, will now be more challenging due to stricter visa norms.