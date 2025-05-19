Trump Says Call With Putin Went 'Very Well,' Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks to Begin Immediately

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin went "very well" and that both Russia and Ukraine will now begin negotiations for a ceasefire — and ultimately, an end to the ongoing war.

In a statement posted on Truth Social shortly after the call ended, Trump said:

“Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War."

Trump emphasized that the terms of the agreement would be determined by the two countries directly, saying:

“The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of. The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later.”

Focus on Trade and Reconstruction

Trump also claimed that Putin showed interest in boosting trade ties with the U.S. after the war concludes.

“Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over, and I agree. There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED,” Trump wrote.

He also suggested that Ukraine could benefit significantly through trade and international support as it begins the process of rebuilding.

Global Leaders Briefed Immediately After

According to Trump, he informed key global leaders right after his conversation with Putin, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Vatican Expresses Willingness to Host Talks

Trump added that the Vatican has shown interest in hosting the upcoming negotiations:

“The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!”