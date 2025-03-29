Varanasi Meat Shops to Remain Shut, Ban on Sale of Cigarettes: Check Eid Advisory

Varanasi: The Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) has announced the closure of all meat, fish, and poultry shops within city limits during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, which begins on March 30. The decision, approved during an executive meeting chaired by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, aims to honor the religious sentiments of devotees observing Navratri.

Varanasi Meat Shops Closed

The closure coincides with Eid celebrations, which are expected to take place on March 31 or April 1, depending on the moon sighting. Mayor Tiwari emphasised the importance of respecting traditions, stating, "Navratri is the most sacred period for Hindus, and this measure reflects the cultural and religious significance of Varanasi."

Ban on Cigarette Sales

In addition to the meat shop closure, the VMC has also enforced a ban on cigarette sales near religious sites and schools. This step is part of broader efforts to maintain the sanctity of the festival and promote public health.

The VMC has assured strict compliance with the directive, warning of penalties for violations.