Chaitra Navratri is knocking at our doors in full swing. Are you ready to embrace the nine-day festivities?

This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and continue until the 7 of April. As you gear up to fast, pray and chant dedicating to Maa Durga and her nine other forms, kickstart the festivities with this delish coconut ladoo to bring blessings.